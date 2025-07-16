PIB Srinagar Organizes 'Varta' To Bridge Govt-Media Dialogue

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, Srinagar, organized a media workshop titled“Varta”, aimed at fostering constructive engagement between the media and government institutions. The event brought together senior journalists and media professionals from print, electronic, and digital platforms for an open discussion on the evolving media landscape, responsible journalism, and communication of public welfare schemes.

The workshop was inaugurated by Nitish Rajora, Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, who attended the event as Chief Guest. Also present was Shri Qazi Salman, Director, PIB Srinagar. The welcome address was delivered by Shri Sunil Koul, Assistant Director, PIB Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitish Rajora underscored the media's crucial role as the fourth pillar of democracy, especially in regions like Jammu & Kashmir where public discourse and access to information are vital for democratic functioning. He said,“Media has a defining role to play in ensuring transparency and public trust. In an age where misinformation spreads faster than facts, the responsibility on journalists is greater than ever.”

He stressed the need for coordination between media and government bodies and remarked,“Journalists must function as informed intermediaries between institutions and the public. Only through constructive engagement can we ensure that accurate and reliable information reaches people.”

Qazi Salman, Director, Press Information Bureau, underlined the transformation witnessed by the country across key sectors and said, Over the past decade, India has undergone a remarkable journey of inclusive growth, doubling its GDP, expanding critical healthcare access to over 50 crore citizens, and ensuring that the hands that feed the nation are empowered with modern tools, income security, and market access. These are not isolated achievements but a collective movement towards dignity, resilience, and national self-reliance.

This progress reflects not just economic strength, but the spirit of a billion citizens striving together, where technology, transparency, and targeted policies have bridged gaps and unlocked opportunities across every section of society, he added.

As part of the workshop, presentations were made on major government initiatives in the health and agriculture sectors.

Dr. Waseem Akram, Operations Manager, State Health Agency, J&K, presented details of Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY and PMJAY Sehat schemes in the UT. Since its launch in December 2018, the scheme has issued Golden Cards to 95% of families in J&K, resulting in over 17 lakh treatments worth ₹3120 crore. Over 13,000 cases worth ₹124 crore have been treated outside J&K. More than 130 private hospitals are empanelled. Monitoring, rating, and grievance redressal systems are in place, with UT-level portability and transparency ensured under Trust-mode operations.

Dr. Amal Saxena and Dr. Liyaqat Ali Chowdhury, both from SKUAST–Kashmir, presented the progress of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan, an agriculture-focused outreach campaign. The campaign aims to take information on government schemes directly to farmers and promote modern practices like drone-based farming, climate-resilient techniques, protected cultivation, high-density orchards, and real-time agro-advisory systems.

Each expert session was followed by an interactive feedback session, allowing media persons to engage directly with the speakers.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming PIB's commitment to enabling informed discourse and building stronger ties with the media community in the region.