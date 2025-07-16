Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-16 10:09:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd. : Will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.27 at $16.50.

