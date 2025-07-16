403
Jordan's Tourism Revenues Rise 11.9% In H1 2025 Despite Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 16 (Petra) -- Jordan's tourism revenues grew by 11.9 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.667 billion, despite a 3.7 percent drop recorded in June, when revenues totaled $619.2 million, largely due to geopolitical tensions in the region.
According to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan, tourism revenues from Asian visitors surged by 42.9 percent during the first half of the year, while revenues from European tourists increased by 35.6 percent, Americans by 25.8 percent, Arabs by 11.5 percent, and other nationalities by 43.0 percent.
Conversely, revenues from Jordanian expatriates visiting the Kingdom registered a modest decline of 0.8 percent over the same period.
Meanwhile, spending by Jordanians on tourism abroad rose by 3.3 percent in the first six months of 2025, reaching $999.7 million, despite a significant decrease of 22.7 percent in June alone, when spending totaled $195.6 million.
