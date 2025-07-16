Competitive Edge Strengthens Adaptability With July 2025 Certification Program

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 16, 2025 7:28 am - Competitive Edge Inc. opens registration for its July 2025 AQ Certification, equipping professionals to assess and build Adaptability Intelligence. Includes self-paced and live training. Deadline: July 18. Ideal for HR, coaches, and leaders.

Atlanta, GA – July 11, 2025 – Competitive Edge Inc., a recognized leader in science-backed training and HR development solutions, has opened registration for its July 2025 cohort of the AQ Adaptability Foundation Certification Course-a globally recognized program that equips professionals to assess and develop Adaptability Intelligence using the validated AQ framework.

Now in its fifth year, the AQ Certification program continues to support HR leaders, executive coaches, consultants, team managers, and learning professionals who guide individuals and organizations through ongoing change and disruption. This isn't just another soft-skill course-it's a practical, data-informed system built to measure and improve Adaptability Quotient (AQ), a leading predictor of success in the future of work.

Registration Deadline: July 18, 2025

Spaces are limited. Early enrollment is strongly encouraged.

“As leaders navigate more uncertainty and transformation than ever before, understanding how people respond to change is essential,” said Krista Sheets, President of Competitive Edge Inc.“The AQ framework provides a clear lens and action plan for growth.”

About the Certification

The AQ Adaptability Certification is offered in partnership with AQai, the developers of the Adaptability Intelligence Model. Competitive Edge was among the first global partners authorized to deliver this program, and has trained hundreds of professionals across sectors.

Participants begin with the AQme Assessment, gaining personal insight into their own adaptability profile. The program then combines 8 hours of self-paced learning with interactive, live virtual sessions led by certified AQ Master Trainers. The structured process culminates in hands-on feedback practice, ensuring participants can confidently apply the tools in real-world environments.

July 2025 Schedule

Meet Your Cohort: July 22, 2025 | 9:30–11:00 AM ET

Live Training Sessions: July 29 & 31, 2025 | 9:30 AM–1:00 PM ET

Self-Paced Modules: Approx. 8 hours total

Includes access to on-demand learning and AQ Partner resources

Who Should Attend

HR and learning professionals

Executive and leadership coaches

Organizational consultants

Managers and team leaders guiding change

Corporate L&D teams building resilient cultures

What You'll Learn

Participants will gain working knowledge of:

The AQ framework and A.C.E. Model

Adaptability data interpretation and feedback delivery

Strategies to support teams through transition

Tools to apply AQ across leadership, hiring, and development

Why It Matters

LinkedIn recently named adaptability the most in-demand skill in today's job market. With rapid shifts in technology, work models, and economic conditions, organizations need more than just reactive strategies-they need Adaptability Intelligence as a core capability. The AQ Certification is designed to help leaders build that foundation with practical insight, scalable tools, and actionable next steps.

A Proven Approach to Leading Through Change

Graduates of the AQ Certification consistently praise the program's relevance, depth, and hands-on application. From senior advisors to first-time coaches, participants leave with actionable insights and confidence to use AQ in coaching, development, and change initiatives.

About Competitive Edge Inc.

Founded in 1981, Competitive Edge Inc. partners with clients across North America and globally to deliver evidence-based assessments, workshops, and coaching. The company is committed to equipping people and teams with the tools they need to adapt, grow, and succeed in today's fast-evolving world of work.

