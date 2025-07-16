Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Alarmed Over Escalating Clashes In Syria's Sweida


2025-07-16 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Wednesday it was alarmed by the continued clashes in Syria's Sweida province, which have resulted in numerous casualties and strongly condemned the reported violence against civilians.
In a statement, the EU "urges all sides to implement immediately the ceasefire agreement reached yesterday, to protect civilians without distinction, and to put an end to hate speech and sectarian discourse."
The statement added that "the transitional authorities have the responsibility to de-escalate and restore calm, to ensure accountability for all crimes and to take forward an inclusive transition." The EU affirmed its readiness to assist in this regard.
In a related context, the European bloc called on all external actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in light of Israel's escalating strikes on Syrian territory. (end)
arn


MENAFN16072025000071011013ID1109809082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search