EU Alarmed Over Escalating Clashes In Syria's Sweida
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Wednesday it was alarmed by the continued clashes in Syria's Sweida province, which have resulted in numerous casualties and strongly condemned the reported violence against civilians.
In a statement, the EU "urges all sides to implement immediately the ceasefire agreement reached yesterday, to protect civilians without distinction, and to put an end to hate speech and sectarian discourse."
The statement added that "the transitional authorities have the responsibility to de-escalate and restore calm, to ensure accountability for all crimes and to take forward an inclusive transition." The EU affirmed its readiness to assist in this regard.
In a related context, the European bloc called on all external actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in light of Israel's escalating strikes on Syrian territory. (end)
