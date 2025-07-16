Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Dhabi: New Smart Public Parking System Launched With AI Cameras

2025-07-16 09:49:28
This month, Abu Dhabi will implement new innovative initiatives to enhance the public parking system, Q Mobility said on Wednesday.

Implementing this initiative means that those parking in Abu Dhabi will be able to park without having to worry about payment, which will be automated.

The pilot phase, set to begin this month, will also include initiatives like a smart vehicle-based system which will monitor and detect occupancy rate, along with real-time data provided to users via smart channels.

The move is geared towards bringing better user experience, improved monitoring and compliance efficiency, enhanced transparency, reduced operational costs, and support for environmental sustainability.

Earlier this month, Q Mobility said that Mawaqif paid parking system has been activated in Eastern Mangroves, Dolphin Park, and three sectors along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street - specifically at Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park 1, 2, 4, and 5, as well as Al Qurm Plaza.

