WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Growing at 18.2% CAGR | Mobile Mapping Market Reach USD 127.3 Billion by 2031 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global mobile mapping market was valued at $24.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $127.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.The rapid adoption of satellite mapping technology and its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices are driving Mobile Mapping Market Growth. The mobile mapping market is segmented into Offering, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Depending on solutions, the market is divided into hardware and software. Depending on hardware, the market is bifurcated into handheld devices and wearable devices. According to organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on application, the market is segregated into Topographic Mapping, road surveys, 3D modelling, asset management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into construction & real estate, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, retail, government & public sector, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players that operate in the mobile mapping market analysis are Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Trimble Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Google LLC, Black & Veatch, Apple Inc., Pasco Corporation, GeoSLAM, Leica Geosystems, Hexagon AB, Foursquare Labs, Novatel Inc, Javad GNSS Inc., Teledyne Optech LLC, EveryScape Inc., and MapJack. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mobile mapping industry. Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific mobile mapping market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated growth of the Mobile Mapping Industry in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as on-premise software provides advantages such as end-to-end control of the software, and the ability to execute significant customization of software. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period as cloud handles routine work of maintaining, provisioning, and scaling the server infrastructure. Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario:● The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global mobile mapping market, with mobile mapping software playing a key part in gaining access to travel history and sites of affected people.● Government across the globe used mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating it with disease spread in a specific area. This boosted the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 