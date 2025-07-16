The Rise Of Identity And Access Management Market: A $34.3 Billion Industry Dominated By Tech Giants - RSA Security (US) And Secureauth (US) Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity and Access Management Market"

499 - Tables

57- Figures

404 - Pages

Download Report Brochure@

Identity and Access Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising instances of security breaches and identity-related fraudGrowing awareness about compliance managementIncreasing need for identity access management solutions for IoTIncreased spending on cybersecurity following COVID-19 pandemicGrowing adoption of IAM solutions by SMEs

Restraints:

Lack of identity standards and budgetary constraints in deploying IAM solutionsPrivacy concerns in IAM adoption

Opportunities:

Cultural shift from traditional IAM to customer identity and access managementProliferation of cloud-based IAM solutions and services and growing adoption of hybrid cloud modelIncreasing integration of technologies into IAM

List of Top Companies in Identity and Access Management Market:



Microsoft (US)

Okta (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Signzy (US)

Trusona (US)

CyberArk (US)

Thales (France)

OpenText (Canada) SAP (Germany)

Request Sample Pages@

The growth of the IAM market is primarily driven by the escalating cyber threats and data breaches that necessitate robust security protocols for protecting sensitive data. The widespread adoption of cloud services and digital transformation across organizations further amplifies the demand for comprehensive IAM systems to manage and authenticate user access across multiple platforms. Additionally, regulatory requirements across various industries enforce stringent data protection measures, propelling businesses to integrate advanced IAM solutions. The increasing prevalence of remote work trends also requires secure, flexible access management solutions to support a decentralized workforce, further boosting the IAM market growth.

Several factors drive the promising growth of the IAM market. Firstly, cybersecurity attacks' rising frequency and sophistication necessitate more robust access controls and identity verification measures. As businesses continue to expand their digital footprints, the need to secure remote access for a geographically dispersed workforce further boosts demand for IAM solutions. Additionally, integrating new technologies like AI and ML enhances the capabilities of IAM systems, making them more efficient and appealing to enterprises. Regulatory compliance across various sectors also mandates adopting IAM practices to protect sensitive data and prevent breaches. Lastly, the shift towards multi-cloud environments and the IoT requires more robust and scalable IAM solutions to manage and secure user identities across diverse platforms and devices, fostering growth in the market.

Trend: Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

One of the most critical trends in the IAM market is the integration of AI and ML. These technologies are being leveraged to enhance the capabilities of IAM solutions, enabling more sophisticated and adaptive security measures. AI and ML help automate complex processes like real-time threat detection, behavior analysis, and anomaly detection. This integration leads to more proactive and predictive security postures, reducing the reliance on reactive measures and significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of identity authentication and access controls​.

Inquire Before Buying@

Trend: IAM for Zero Trust Architectures

Another crucial trend is the adoption of IAM as a foundational component of Zero Trust architectures. Zero Trust is a security framework that mandates strict identity verification for every individual and device trying to access resources on a private network, regardless of whether they are inside or outside the network perimeter. IAM plays a critical role in this framework by ensuring that the right individuals have access to the right resources at the correct times and for the right reasons. The emphasis on continuous verification and minimal privilege under Zero Trust policies is driving the adoption of advanced IAM solutions that can dynamically manage and regulate access based on real-time assessments of risk and behavior.

By solution, the verification segment accounts for the highest CAGR.

The verification solution segment of the IAM market is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR due to several pivotal factors. Increasingly stringent regulatory requirements demand robust verification processes to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. There's a growing emphasis on enhancing user experience while maintaining high security, especially in customer-facing industries like finance and healthcare, which rely heavily on secure identity verification to protect sensitive information. The rapid adoption of digital and mobile technologies also drives the need for reliable verification solutions that can operate effectively across different platforms and devices. Furthermore, the rise in identity fraud cases and the expansion of online services necessitate more advanced verification technologies, such as biometrics and multi-factor authentication, boosting growth in this segment.

By services, the integration and deployment segment accounts for the largest market size.

The integration and deployment segment of the IAM services market is anticipated to achieve the highest market size due to several key drivers. Organizations increasingly adopt sophisticated IAM solutions to secure their networks and data, so the need for professional integration and deployment services grows. These services ensure that IAM systems are correctly configured and integrated with existing IT infrastructure, which is crucial for achieving optimal performance and security. The complexity of integrating IAM solutions across diverse environments, including cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid systems, further emphasizes the need for expert deployment services. Additionally, as businesses expand and evolve, continuously integrating updated or additional IAM features becomes necessary to address new security challenges and compliance requirements, thereby driving demand in this segment.

Opportunity: Increasing integration of technologies into IAM

The increasing integration of technologies in IAM presents significant opportunities due to enhancing security capabilities and user experience. IAM systems incorporating advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and biometrics offer more adaptive and predictive security measures, including real-time threat detection and automated risk assessments. This integration allows for a more sophisticated analysis of user behavior and access patterns, leading to more precise and dynamic access controls. Additionally, integrating blockchain technology provides immutable audit trails and improved identity verification processes. These technological advancements not only enhance the security posture of organizations but also streamline operations and improve compliance with regulatory requirements, making technology integration a key opportunity in the IAM market.

Get access to the latest updates on Identity and Access Management Companies and Identity and Access Management Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: