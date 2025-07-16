Redken Unveils Powerful Artistic Ambassador Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Redken is bringing unmatched firepower with a curated network of, blending fresh talent with long-time icons, united under one banner to push the boundaries of innovation, artistry and education. With this reimagined initiative, Redken continues to reaffirm its reputation as an undeniable force in the beauty community, and as a magnet for the best in the industry.

A COLLECTIVE WITH PURPOSE

The new Redken Artistic Ambassadors Network is a strategic, future-facing movement that positions Redken as the most culturally relevant and professionally trusted brand in the game.

These artists will play pivotal roles across brand initiatives, from digital content creation and social media activations, to mainstage education at major industry shows and classroom workshops to red carpet styling. The ambassadors will also lend their expertise to upcoming product launches, trend storytelling, and consumer-facing moments like tutorials and social takeovers, bringing the brand's mission of accessible education and color innovation to life.

"This is how we lead the industry forward," says Guillaume Duez, General Manager at Redken. "Redken has always set the standard. Now we're raising the bar again by aligning with the most elite pros in the business – those shaping color trends behind the chair, on the carpet, and in the studio. We're the #1 brand because we work with the best."

Each of the newly signed ambassadors brings a distinct specialty and point of view, expanding the brand's influence across coloring, cutting, editorial styling, and celebrity transformations. Their diverse strengths will collectively amplify Redken's message of color superiority, professional excellence, and community-driven artistry. This curated group of professionals was carefully selected based on their love and loyalty for the brand, who credit their showstopping transformations to Redken's iconic Shades EQ range. A holy grail in the industry for creating every haircolor look, while keeping the hair shiny, conditioned, and feeling healthy.

"This is more than a roster – it's an invitation-only inner circle," adds Sarah Barr Battle, SVP, Head of Marketing and Digital at Redken. "We're spotlighting a select group of pros whose craft and influence drive real impact. These ambassadors aren't just artists, they're entrepreneurs, educators, and icons in their own right. With this network, we're giving the industry something no one else can: access to the top-tier Redken world."

MEET THE NEW REDKEN ARTISTIC AMBASSADOR NETWORK

These are the names redefining modern hair artistry – not just across the country, but around the world – and they're doing it with Redken.

Adrienne Dara

A leader in modern blonding and formulation, Adrienne Dara is a Philadelphia-based colorist and founder of ADH Education, a global education platform. Renowned for her bold, dimensional techniques and real-world salon results, Adrienne splits her time between working behind the chair and educating thousands of stylists across the U.S. and beyond.

Bradley Leake

Celebrity stylist and salon founder, Bradley Leake is known for his effortless, sun-kissed color and red carpet styling. Based in Los Angeles, his client roster includes Stassi Schroeder, Anna Sitar, and Chrishell Stause. As the founder of BRDY JAY, a luxury salon in Santa Monica, Bradley blends Hollywood polish with modern trendsetting.

Brayden Pelletier

Brayden Pelletier is an Atlanta-based cutting specialist and NAHA 2024 Master Hairstylist of the Year. A leader in education and innovation, he also owns Just b. Hair, where he mentors stylists and drives cutting-edge salon experiences.

Danilo Bozic

Of Serbian descent, Danilo Bozic mastered hairstyling in his home country before coming to the United States eleven years ago. Based in Chicago, he is recognized as a master of the AirTouch technique, a balayage technique that uses airflow from a blow dryer to create seamless color blends. He is credited with helping to popularize the method in the United States.

Dom Forletta

A rising force in editorial color, New York native Dom Forletta has brought his vibrant, fashion-forward work to stages and shoots in NYC, LA, and Berlin. With recent recognition for his styling of breakout artist Chappell Roan, Dom merges art, identity, and storytelling through hair-making him a go-to for clients seeking bold expression.

Evanie Frausto

Hairstylist to Redken's global ambassador, Sabrina Carpenter, Evanie Frausto is a New York-based editorial stylist known for his bold, avant-garde vision. He has worked with Vogue, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Lana Del Rey. His work challenges norms and redefines beauty with edge and imagination.

Jacob Rozenberg

New York-based Jacob Rozenberg is a red carpet and editorial styling expert with a client list that include Meghann Fahy, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, and Dove Cameron. Known for creating polished, personality-driven looks, Jacob's philosophy centers on helping every client feel like the best version of themselves-on camera and in life.

Jamal Edmonds

Washington, D.C.-based Jamal Edmonds is an award-winning stylist and textured hair expert with over 20 years in the industry. As the owner of Lamaj in the city, his work has appeared in major fashion campaigns, on red carpets, and on the covers of top publications. He's known for elevating textured hair through artistry, education, and innovation.

Johnny Ramirez

A pioneer in modern hair color, Johnny Ramirez is the creator of the iconic Lived-In ColorTM technique and the founder of Ollin Salon, with locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. With over two decades of experience and a loyal celebrity clientele, Ramirez is one of the most sought-after colorists and educators in the world-known for his artistry, precision, and signature sun-kissed dimension.

Leysa Carrillo

Born in Cuba and now based in Fort Lauderdale, Leysa Carrillo is a textured hair expert and founder of Forever Curls Academy. With a focus on transformative color and curl care, her work has gone viral worldwide. Leysa is a multiple industry award winner, global educator, and pioneer in inclusive hair education.

Lindsey Olson

A versatile editorial and salon stylist, Lindsey Olson is celebrated for her mastery of color, curls, and finishing techniques. She brings a practical, real-world lens to high-impact education-empowering stylists to elevate their portfolios and sharpen their skills both behind the chair and on set.

Maggie Hancock

Based in Arizona, Maggie Hancock is a salon owner and online educator whose expertise in blonding and toning has earned her multiple awards and a devoted digital following. With an unfiltered style and eye for detail, Maggie brings unapologetic artistry and trendsetting technique to everything she touches.

Matt Swinney

Minneapolis-based Matt Swinney is a four-time NAHA winner, co-founder of Evolution Salon, and master of texture and movement. His work has been featured in Elle, Allure, and top editorial campaigns. As a Redken Artist, he inspires stylists through powerful visual storytelling and advanced technique.

Philip Foresto

Philip Foresto is the owner of Salon ICON in Nashville and a recognized authority on modern color. Known for his signature "Expensive Blonde" technique, Philip delivers smart, results-driven education and salon strategies that help professionals elevate both artistry and business.

Rachel Redd

Rachel Redd is an Atlanta-based salon owner, educator, and innovator in textured blonding. She is the founder of a new education platform that focuses on blonding for diverse complexions, and as a mother of two, she champions balance, mentorship, and inclusive artistry across all touchpoints.

Rodney Cutler

A backstage legend and owner of five high-profile salons, Rodney Cutler is one of New York City's most respected stylists. With a résumé that includes Fashion Week mainstays and celebrity clients like Emma Watson and Toni Collette, Rodney has helped shape the editorial hair scene for over two decades-and continues to lead with authority.

Ryan Pearl

Miami-based Ryan Pearl is an elite colorist trusted by some of the world's most high-profile names, including Hailey Bieber, Rosalía, and Christina Aguilera. Known for his clean, refined take on modern blondes, Ryan blends editorial cool with salon precision to set trends from South Beach to New York City.

Sam Villa

A legend in the world of professional education, Sam Villa is a three-time NAHA winner. His teaching style fuses creativity, technical precision, and business strategy-making him one of the most transformative educators in the industry and a trusted mentor for stylists at every level.

Sara Botsford

Denver-based Sara Botsford is known for her expert approach to lived-in color on brunettes and brondes, with multiple OneShot Award nominations under her belt. With 15 years of experience, she's a respected salon leader and creative voice-helping stylists master subtlety, tone, and transformation with confidence.

Sean Godard

A three-time NAHA winner, Sean Godard brings a sharp, fashion-forward edge to every platform. He's styled stars like Emma Stone and Lindsay Lohan, and continues to lead the way in color education, stage performance, and editorial execution.

