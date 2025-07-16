Russell Young Named Chief Operating Officer At Deriva Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Young brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience to Deriva in renewable operations across wind, solar and energy storage as well as renewable equipment manufacturing. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Technical Services at Clearway Energy Group. Prior to that, he held multiple senior leadership roles at ENGIE North America, including Vice President of Operations for Renewables across the U.S. and Canada. Young also brings valuable experience to Deriva from his time at leading equipment manufacturers including GE, Vestas and ABB PowerOne.

"I look forward to being a part of Deriva's continuing success." - Russell Young, COO of Deriva Energy

Deriva Energy CEO, John Clapp, said: "We are excited to have Russell join the leadership team at Deriva. He brings industry-leading expertise to our platform of over 9 gigawatts of operating projects including our owned assets and third-party O&M business."

Young said: "Deriva is an established leader in the clean power sector, with seasoned leadership, a dynamic portfolio of operating assets, and a strong pipeline of new projects. I look forward to being a part of Deriva's continuing success."

Deriva Energy is an established industry leader in clean energy, with over 9 GW of operating assets and 10.8 GW of assets in development across the U.S. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, the world's largest owner and operator of renewable power and climate transition assets. For more information, visit derivaenergy .

