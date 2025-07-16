Russell Young Named Chief Operating Officer At Deriva Energy
Deriva Energy CEO, John Clapp, said: "We are excited to have Russell join the leadership team at Deriva. He brings industry-leading expertise to our platform of over 9 gigawatts of operating projects including our owned assets and third-party O&M business."
Young said: "Deriva is an established leader in the clean power sector, with seasoned leadership, a dynamic portfolio of operating assets, and a strong pipeline of new projects. I look forward to being a part of Deriva's continuing success."
About Deriva Energy
Deriva Energy is an established industry leader in clean energy, with over 9 GW of operating assets and 10.8 GW of assets in development across the U.S. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, the world's largest owner and operator of renewable power and climate transition assets. For more information, visit derivaenergy .
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Deriva Energy
