Rippling Partners With Points North To Streamline Prevailing Wage Calculations And Reporting For Government Projects

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Points North, a leading provider of certified payroll reporting and prevailing wage compliance software, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Rippling, the workforce software company. This collaboration streamlines certified payroll reporting, rate management, wage calculations, and other payroll compliance functions for businesses performing work on government-funded projects, reducing manual data entry and compliance risks.

The integration addresses critical challenges facing government contractors: the time-consuming process of complex pre-payroll calculations, rate management, and preparing weekly certified payroll reports required by Davis-Bacon and related acts . For instance, for projects with just five employees, generating a single report typically takes 55 minutes each week, with time requirements growing exponentially as workforce and project complexity increase. Now, a weekly task that typically requires an hour will be automated, with reduced risk of errors.

"This partnership brings even greater value to our joint clients by embedding certified payroll compliance directly into their existing workflows," said Keith Pelatowski, CEO at Points North. "By securely connecting Rippling with our specialized prevailing wage expertise, we're eliminating the administrative burden that often prevents construction and specialty contractor companies from pursuing lucrative government contracts."

How the Integration Works

The integration allows for employee data, approved hours, project information, and wages to flow securely from Rippling to Points North. Points North links employee hours with mandated prevailing and union wages, and you can then upload appropriate pay rates back into Rippling to help ensure correct compensation.

After payroll processing, users can generate required certified payroll reports and submit them directly to appropriate agencies with just a few clicks.

Points North also provides a managed services option for companies who need help facilitating rate management or want to outsource parts of their prevailing wage compliance to focus on core business tasks.

Key Benefits

The partnership delivers three critical advantages for companies with prevailing wage compliance requirements:



Reduces Manual Work : Reduces manual data entry for critical compliance tasks like certified payroll reporting and rate management.



Reduces Compliance Risk : Points North monitors report formats to help ensure alignment with federal, state, and municipal regulations.

Scales with Growth : Accommodates businesses from small contractors to large enterprises with multiple projects.

About Points North

Points North provides expert-driven compliance software for businesses, including those working on government-funded projects. The company serves thousands of contractors nationwide, helping them navigate complex wage regulations while pursuing growth opportunities in government funded projects. Learn more at the Points North website .

About Rippling

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance-globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, as well as identity, access, and device management. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from the world's top investors-including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock.

For more information, visit Rippling.

SOURCE Points North

