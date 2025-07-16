Top-Producing, Chicago-Based Loan Officer Moves Back To Rate From Crosscountry Mortgage

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the return of Brad Rasof, a top-producing loan officer who has officially rejoined the company after more than two years at CrossCountry Mortgage.

A consistent leader in the Chicagoland market, Rasof originated nearly $30 million in loan volume last year. He previously spent over 13 years at Rate before his time away and is now coming home to the company where he built his career.

“I decided to return to Rate because, simply put, there is no better place to be a loan officer,” said Rasof.“The support you receive from executive management, sales management, marketing, processing, underwriting, and closing is second to none. Not to mention, our loan process and technology are the best in the industry and make it easy for clients to have a seamless and stress-free mortgage experience.”

“We're thrilled to welcome one of the mortgage industry's best back home to Rate and are excited to see him continue his legacy of success with us,” said Rate President Shant Banosian.

From the city to the suburbs, Rasof's return strengthens Rate's footprint across the Chicagoland area and reflects the company's reputation as the go-to destination for top talent seeking a full-service, tech-forward platform that helps them win.

