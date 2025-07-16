Sanger Sequencing Market Set To Surpass USD 12.36 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Precision Diagnostics And Expanding Clinical Integration SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanger Sequencing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the global Sanger Sequencing Market is projected to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.63% from its 2023 valuation of USD 2.90 billion. The U.S. market, a significant contributor, is expected to climb from USD 1.04 billion in 2023 to USD 4.25 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 16.89% over the forecast period.





Sanger Sequencing Market Overview

Sanger sequencing-recognized as the gold standard in targeted DNA sequencing-continues to maintain a crucial role in clinical diagnostics and life sciences research. Despite the proliferation of next-generation sequencing (NGS), the demand for Sanger's precision and cost-efficiency remains strong, particularly in mutation detection, microbial identification, and validation of NGS results.

The enduring relevance of Sanger sequencing stems from its high accuracy, reliability, and established protocols in clinical and academic laboratories. While newer technologies focus on high-throughput solutions, Sanger sequencing excels in targeted applications-making it indispensable in areas such as oncology, rare disease diagnostics, and gene-editing validation.

Notably, the U.S. market benefits from early adoption of sequencing technologies, robust genomic infrastructure, and continuous R&D investments. Clinical laboratories nationwide are integrating Sanger sequencing in routine diagnostics, particularly in hereditary cancer screening, pharmacogenomics, and neurogenetics.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Reagents and consumables held the largest share in the Sanger sequencing market in 2023, since these products have to be used each time sequencing is done. These include enzymes, buffers, labeled nucleotides, and primers. These are consumables, and good quality reagents are required for accurate results, so the usage of them is extremely high.

The instruments segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the rising installations in both diagnostics laboratories and academic institutions. Its rapid growth may also be due to the smaller size of the equipment and the increased level of automation in the instruments that are used to sequence genes.

By Technology:

Capillary electrophoresis dominated throughout 2023 and continues to underpin Sanger sequencing workflows, due to its accuracy and effectiveness in resolving DNA fragments.

The fastest-growing is automated electrophoresis, which increases throughput and decreases manual error, and this rapid sample turnover is more in demand within the clinical laboratory.

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics was the leading application segment, contributing to 38% of the overall market share in 2023. The accuracy of Sanger sequencing for validating genetic mutations, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, demonstrates its prowess in this area.

The pharmacogenomics segment is projected to register the highest growth, a trend that shall be fueled by the growing trend of personalized medicine and drug response profiling.

Regional Analysis

In the year 2023, North America dominated the global Sanger sequencing market with a 48.0% share, owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, higher investments in R&D, and the high prevalence of genetic testing. In the U.S., the ongoing support for genomic studies and key players in the field increases the competitive advantage of having a lead in this space.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region during the period of forecast period. The major drivers of the global market include increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of genetic testing, and expanding biotechnology sectors in China, India, and Japan. Governments in various regions are putting more money into technology for genomic labs and sequencing infrastructure, which is leading to the market expanding at a burgeoning pace.

Recent Developments



May 2023 – Source Genomics (UK) introduced a new lab facility in North England with a focus on the provision of immediate Sanger sequencing services to academic and clinical clients.

February 2023 – Tamil Nadu Forest Department (India) set up the first wildlife DNA sequencing facility using Sanger sequencing as part of their forensic initiative. January 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific added the BigDye Terminator v3.1 cycle sequencing kit availability in response to rising demand in Asia.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific: Applied Biosystems 3130xl Genetic Analyzer

Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Genomics Sanger Sequencing

LGC Group: LGC Sanger Sequencing

Macrogen: Macrogen Sanger Sequencing

Beckman Coulter: CEQ 8000 Genetic Analysis System

Illumina: MiSeq Sanger Sequencing

Qiagen: GeneRead Sanger Sequencing Kits

BGI Group: BGI Sanger Sequencing Service

Agilent Technologies: 2100 Bioanalyzer

PerkinElmer: Applied Biosystems 3500 Genetic Analyzer

SequeGen: SequeGen Sanger Sequencing

GenScript: GenScript Sanger Sequencing

Creative Biolabs: Creative Biolabs Sanger Sequencing

Genewiz: Genewiz Sanger Sequencing

Nebula Genomics: Nebula Sanger Sequencing

GeneDx: GeneDx Sanger Sequencing

Invitae: Invitae Sanger Sequencing

Myriad Genetics: Myriad Genetics Sanger Sequencing

Sanger Institute: Sanger Institute Sanger Sequencing University of Washington: University of Washington Sanger Sequencing & Other Players

Sanger Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Type



Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software Services

By Technology



Capillary Electrophoresis

Microfluidics Automated Sequencing Systems

By Application



Clinical Diagnostics

Research and Development

Pharmaceuticals Forensics

By End-User



Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Government and Forensic Labs Sanger Sequencing Market Report Scope

