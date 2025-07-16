403
Jovial Journeys Launches All-In Homestay In Lungchu, West Bengal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Low cost homestay is available through Jovial Journeys. Jovial Journeys offers various travel and homestay packages in Lungchu.
Jovial Journeys, a well-known travel company since 2020, now offers a low-cost travel option for people who love nature and mountains. The new Lungchu Skyline Retreat is a comfortable Homestay in Lungchu. Visitors who stay in Lungchu Skyline Retreat can enjoy various tourist attractions and amazing views of the Himalayas, including the famous Kanchenjunga mountain.
The price of the Skyline Retreat is also affordable. It is only INR 1400 per person per night, and this includes everything: a comfortable room, breakfast with bed tea, lunch, evening snacks, dinner, as well as toiletries and hot water. This all-in-one offering makes it one of the best value homestay packages available in North Bengal.
Lungchu is in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal. It is a small, peaceful village surrounded by forests, birds, and mountain plants. Unlike busy tourist places, Lungchu is quiet and perfect for relaxing. Visitors can enjoy nature walks, easy treks, and beautiful views of the sunrise over the snow-covered mountains.
The Lungchu homestay rooms are 13 by 10 feet and have a private 8-foot balcony, where people can sit and enjoy the fresh mountain air. The host family serves fresh, home-cooked meals using local ingredients, so guests can taste real Himalayan food and culture.
For just INR 1400 per person, guests receive a clean, simple room with beautiful mountain views and a private balcony. The package also includes bed tea and breakfast, a delicious home-style lunch, evening snacks, a tasty dinner, as well as hot water and basic toiletries, offering great comfort and value during your stay.
This homestay is more than just a place to sleep-it gives a real experience of local life in the mountains. The rooms are basic but comfortable, and the hosts are friendly and helpful. It is a great choice for people who want to feel close to nature.
Jovial Journeys started in 2020 to support eco-tourism and local communities. The company helps travelers connect with local culture and nature in a respectful way. They offer low-cost travel packages, cultural trips, and homestays in Lungchu and nearby areas of the Himalayas.
“We want to make travel enjoyable and affordable,” said a Jovial Journeys team member.“Our Lungchu homestay is perfect for people who want peace, beauty, and a real connection with nature.”
About Jovial Journeys
Jovial Journeys is a travel company based in West Bengal. Since 2020, they have focused on affordable and eco-friendly tourism. They offer low cost homestay in Lungchu, nature tours, and cultural travel in Lungchu and nearby Himalayan villages. Their goal is to help travelers enjoy beautiful places in a simple and sustainable way.
Watching birds, walking in nature, taking photos, or just relaxing, the Lungchu Skyline Retreat is a great place to visit for a weekend or longer. Jovial Journeys also helps guests with easy online booking and travel planning.
Legal Disclaimer:
