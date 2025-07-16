Global Flower Industry Blooms In Kunming With The 23Rd IFEX Showcasing Innovation And Trade

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 15, 2025 6:41 am - The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo (IFEX), scheduled for September 19-21, 2025, will host over 500 global exhibitors featuring specialized exhibitions, industry forums, interactive experiences, and live demonstrations.

KUNMING, China, June 3, 2025 - The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo (IFEX) is set to draw over 500 exhibitors from countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France from September 19 to 21, 2025, at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, reaffirming Kunming's status at the forefront of global horticultural innovation and trade.

As one of Asia's leading floral industry events, this year's IFEX will cover 60,000 square meters, with over 90% of the exhibition space already booked. The expo will feature specialized exhibitions, industry forums, interactive experiences, and live demonstrations, providing a comprehensive platform for showcasing global advancements in floriculture and fostering international trade cooperation.

Key highlights include the strategic location of Kunming in Yunnan-China's floral heartland and a major flower distribution hub in Southwest China-and robust international collaboration. With France as the guest country of honor, national pavilions will spotlight floral artistry and indigenous varieties. Notable French exhibitors include Meilland International (roses), Morel (cyclamen), and Georges Delbard (roses and fruit trees), while top Dutch breeders such as De Ruiter, Van Den Berg Roses, Schreurs, and Rijkland will present their latest innovations. Additionally, a new Tropical Plant Pavilion will feature delegations from Thailand, Taiwan, and leading domestic tropical plant brands.

IFEX 2025 will host professional forums aimed at driving industry innovation and knowledge sharing. These sessions will delve into new plant variety protection in floriculture, exploring emerging strategies to secure intellectual property in flower breeding. Experts will also focus on the modernization of floriculture infrastructure, discussing the latest agricultural technologies that are transforming traditional practices into more efficient, high-tech operations.

Digital transformation in horticulture is set to be another focal point, with panels addressing the ways in which digital tools and strategies are revolutionizing the industry. Lastly, a dedicated forum on e-commerce marketing for China's floral industry will feature insights from top online platforms and livestreaming influencers, providing attendees with actionable strategies to harness digital commerce trends.

In 2024, the expo attracted over 30,000 visitors and more than 84,000 visits, with on-site transactions exceeding 200 million yuan, and more than 92.3% of exhibitors reported high satisfaction with their participation.

“International visitors flocked to this year's exhibition, showcasing Yunnan's floral industry on a global scale. The event highlighted diverse regional blooms and cutting-edge varieties, advancing tech innovation in the field,” said Duan Jinhui, exhibitor representative.

“There are many types of products and companies that can cooperate with many exhibitors with attractive designs, and this time there are more choices for equipment and technology which is good. We have seen new varieties and already negotiated with several companies to prepare for cooperation,” noted Rose Marie Gonzaga, Managing Director of Tri GonzFlower Trading Corp.

IFEX 2025 offers a comprehensive look into the global floral industry, presenting attendees with the opportunity to engage with over 6,000 distributors and benefit from an innovative business matching system that connects enterprises with potential partners.

Organized field visits to Yunnan's flower production zones will provide an in-depth view of the entire cultivation-to-packaging process, while exclusive exhibits of Yunnan's proprietary flower breeds and cultural events featuring live floral art performances and Kunming-themed creations celebrate the region's rich heritage.

With its strategic vision to establish itself as Asia's leading flower trade hub and foster global partnerships, IFEX 2025 is poised to be a landmark event. To learn more about the latest trends and opportunities in the industry, please visit the official IFEX 2025 website