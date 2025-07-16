Parks Associates Announces Call For Papers For The Eighth Annual Future Of Video: Business Of Streaming, November 18-20 In Marina Del Rey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The video service subscription economy generates $106 billion in revenue annually

DALLAS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International research and consulting firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the firm's eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming , November 18-20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California. The research firm estimates that the video service subscription economy generates $106 billion in annual revenue in the US.

Future of Video Call for Papers

Future of Video, sponsored by InterDigital, addresses key industry topics through an in-person conference and virtual sessions. Topics include AI in entertainment, livestreaming monetization, immersive video, hybrid models, the role of ISPs and aggregators, and new strategies for sports content. The next virtual session, "Consolidation & Aggregation: Transformation of Streaming Services & Technologies" on August 21 , features executives from Comcast, Sling TV, and Verizon Business.

"Household spending on video has declined over the past four years, but a rebound in 2025 to 2023 levels is promising," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Service providers continue to supplement subscription revenues with advertising and, to a lesser extent, transactional revenues. We are excited to bring industry leaders together in November to share more on the market changes."

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for the upcoming 2025 conference sessions:



Hybrid Models & Evolving Monetization: AVOD, SVOD, and FAST

Platform Expansion: OS Ecosystems, Gaming, and Smart Home

Discoverability & Engagement: Solving the Content Navigation Crisis

AI in Entertainment: Personalization, Discovery & Device Optimization

Pricing and Retention: Balancing Value and Experience

Targeting the Underserved: Niche & Regional Content Strategies

Next Gen Advertising: CTV Inventory, Measurement, and Optimization

Monetizing Sports: Rights, Reach, and Platform Exclusivity

The Power of Live: Events, News & Experiential Video on Connected Devices

Cross-Platform Competition: Hardware, OS, and Service Integration

Interactive & Immersive: AI, AR, and Beyond the Screen

Creator Economy Meets TV: Social Platforms on the Big Screen

ISPs and Aggregators: Bridging Linear, Streaming, and Connected Devices FAST Forward: 10 Strategic Shifts That Will Matter by 2026

Parks Associates will release a "State of Streaming" report during Future of Video, highlighting the latest data and industry leading players.

For more info on sponsorship, contact Ashton Gambrell . For research data or insights, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , 972-490-1113.

About Future of Video: Business of Streaming

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Parks Associates will host Future of Video 2025 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Tuesday, November 18 – Thursday, November 20.

