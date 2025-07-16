Parks Associates Announces Call For Papers For The Eighth Annual Future Of Video: Business Of Streaming, November 18-20 In Marina Del Rey
DALLAS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International research and consulting firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the firm's eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming , November 18-20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California. The research firm estimates that the video service subscription economy generates $106 billion in annual revenue in the US.
Future of Video, sponsored by InterDigital, addresses key industry topics through an in-person conference and virtual sessions. Topics include AI in entertainment, livestreaming monetization, immersive video, hybrid models, the role of ISPs and aggregators, and new strategies for sports content. The next virtual session, "Consolidation & Aggregation: Transformation of Streaming Services & Technologies" on August 21 , features executives from Comcast, Sling TV, and Verizon Business.
"Household spending on video has declined over the past four years, but a rebound in 2025 to 2023 levels is promising," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Service providers continue to supplement subscription revenues with advertising and, to a lesser extent, transactional revenues. We are excited to bring industry leaders together in November to share more on the market changes."
Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for the upcoming 2025 conference sessions:
Hybrid Models & Evolving Monetization: AVOD, SVOD, and FAST
Platform Expansion: OS Ecosystems, Gaming, and Smart Home
Discoverability & Engagement: Solving the Content Navigation Crisis
AI in Entertainment: Personalization, Discovery & Device Optimization
Pricing and Retention: Balancing Value and Experience
Targeting the Underserved: Niche & Regional Content Strategies
Next Gen Advertising: CTV Inventory, Measurement, and Optimization
Monetizing Sports: Rights, Reach, and Platform Exclusivity
The Power of Live: Events, News & Experiential Video on Connected Devices
Cross-Platform Competition: Hardware, OS, and Service Integration
Interactive & Immersive: AI, AR, and Beyond the Screen
Creator Economy Meets TV: Social Platforms on the Big Screen
ISPs and Aggregators: Bridging Linear, Streaming, and Connected Devices
FAST Forward: 10 Strategic Shifts That Will Matter by 2026
Parks Associates will release a "State of Streaming" report during Future of Video, highlighting the latest data and industry leading players.
For more info on sponsorship, contact Ashton Gambrell . For research data or insights, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , 972-490-1113.
About Future of Video: Business of Streaming
Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.
Parks Associates will host Future of Video 2025 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Tuesday, November 18 – Thursday, November 20.
