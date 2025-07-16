Delivering Wi-Fi 7 Without The Price Tag: Engenius Announces Affordable ECW520 Access Point

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EnGenius ECW520: Bridging Enterprise Wi-Fi 7 Power with SMB Affordability

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a global leader in advanced connectivity and cloud-managed networking solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the ECW520 , the latest addition to its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio. Engineered to provide enterprise-grade wireless performance at a highly cost-effective price point, the ECW520 is designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with next-generation connectivity-without the traditional enterprise cost.

EnGenius ECW520: High-Performance Wi-Fi 7, Optimized for SMBs

EnGenius ECW520 Wi-Fi 7 Cloud Access Point

Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, the ECW520 delivers robust tri-band 2x2x2 performance with combined throughput capabilities of up to 10.8 Gbps. At an MSRP of $189, the ECW520 redefines value in the wireless networking space, offering a professional-grade solution for IT professionals, managed service providers (MSPs), and integrators seeking high-capacity, reliable connectivity for SMB deployments.

The ECW520 is equipped with essential features including:



License-free EnGenius Cloud management for centralized visibility and control.

Mobile-first provisioning via the EnGenius Cloud To-Go app.

Advanced security protocols with WPA3 Enterprise support. An industry-leading 5-year warranty that underscores long-term reliability.

Strategic Affordability Meets Technical Excellence

ECW520 incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations, including:



320 MHz and 240 MHz channel widths , 4096-QAM , and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to enhance throughput, reduce latency, and improve spectrum efficiency.

Multi-RU puncturing to optimize channel utilization in congested environments.

A 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet interface with PoE+ support and a maximum power consumption of just 21W , ensuring compatibility with existing infrastructure. Backward compatibility with legacy Wi-Fi standards, simplifying transitions from older networks.

This combination of technical sophistication and affordability makes the ECW520 an ideal solution for high-density environments such as multi-family, educational institutions, hospitality, and professional office settings.

Operational Efficiency Through Cloud-Driven Simplicity

Through integration with the EnGenius Cloud platform , the ECW520 enables IT teams to monitor, configure, and troubleshoot networks remotely and at scale-without ongoing licensing fees. Its zero-touch provisioning and intuitive interface significantly reduce deployment time and operational complexity.

Key Benefits at a Glance



Cost-Effective Enterprise Performance : Brings Wi-Fi 7 to SMBs at a disruptive price point.

Comprehensive Cloud Management : Remote visibility, control, and automation from anywhere.

Streamlined Deployment : Quick setup via Cloud To-Go app in under five minutes.

Secure and Scalable : WPA3 Enterprise Encryption, multi-AP cloud scalability.

Installation Flexibility : Includes click-and-twist mounting system and Kensington lock slot. Extended Product Assurance : Backed by a limited 5-year warranty.

"With the ECW520, EnGenius is lowering the barrier to entry for Wi-Fi 7," said Roger Liu , Executive Vice President at EnGenius Technologies. "This solution is the culmination of our commitment to providing high-performance, secure, and scalable wireless infrastructure that aligns with the financial realities of modern SMBs and their technology partners."

Availability

The ECW520 will be available from EnGenius authorized resellers and distribution partners by the end of July. For additional product specifications and purchasing information, visit:



About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies Inc. is an industry leader in secure, cloud-driven networking solutions for enterprise and SMB environments. With over 25 years of innovation, EnGenius enables organizations to build smart, scalable, and easily managed networks with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

Phone: 1 (949)-677-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.

