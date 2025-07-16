Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Etihad Airways Announces New Direct Route Between Baku And Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Announces New Direct Route Between Baku And Abu Dhabi


2025-07-16 09:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled seven new flight routes as part of its strategy to boost direct passenger traffic to Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

One of the newly announced destinations is Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Flights on the Baku–Abu Dhabi route are scheduled to commence on March 2, 2026.

“Our goal is clear – we want to bring more travelers directly to Abu Dhabi,” said Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves.“These new routes will connect us with dynamic, culturally rich regions and help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE capital.”

It should be noted that another airline, Wizz Air, previously launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Gabala, expanding air connectivity between the UAE and Azerbaijan even further.

MENAFN16072025000195011045ID1109808677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search