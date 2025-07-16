Etihad Airways Announces New Direct Route Between Baku And Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled seven new flight routes as part of its strategy to boost direct passenger traffic to Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

One of the newly announced destinations is Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Flights on the Baku–Abu Dhabi route are scheduled to commence on March 2, 2026.

“Our goal is clear – we want to bring more travelers directly to Abu Dhabi,” said Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves.“These new routes will connect us with dynamic, culturally rich regions and help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE capital.”

It should be noted that another airline, Wizz Air, previously launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Gabala, expanding air connectivity between the UAE and Azerbaijan even further.