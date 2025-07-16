How Rising Living Costs Are Changing The Way We Date, Live And Love

MENAFN - The Conversation) If it feels like rising prices are affecting your dating life or friendships, you're not imagining it. Around the world, economic pressures are taking a significant toll on personal relationships.

From strained romantic partnerships to postponed life milestones , financial uncertainty is changing the way people connect and relate to with one another.

Young adults in their 20s and 30s, in particular, are facing an altered social landscape where even the most fundamental aspects of relationships are being influenced by financial realities.

Financial stress and relationship strain

Money has long been one of the biggest sources of conflict in relationships , but today's economic landscape has made financial stress an even greater burden.

In Canada, a staggering 77 per cent of couples report financial strain , and 62 per cent say they argue over money . The rising cost of rent, food and everyday expenses has forced many couples to make difficult financial decisions, sometimes at the expense of their relationship.

These concerns are not unique to Canadian couples. A study in the United Kingdom found that 38 per cent of people in a relationship admit to having a secret account or“money stashed away” that their partner doesn't know about. And in the United States, couples surveyed reported having 58 money-related arguments per year .

Money has long been one of the biggest sources of conflict in relationships. (Shutterstock)

Even more concerning, financial instability is affecting how long relationships last. A recent RBC poll found 55 per cent of Canadians feel they need to be in a relationship to afford their lifestyle .

The economic barriers to independence are particularly pronounced for those contemplating separation or divorce. Traditionally, a breakup meant one partner moving out, but now more divorced and separated couples are finding themselves cohabitating simply because they can't afford to live alone.

Understanding how to maintain a healthy relationship when facing financial troubles is essential for couples to navigate these difficult times.

Postponing major life decisions

The cost-of-living crisis is also delaying key life milestones for young adults worldwide. A Statistics Canada survey found that 38 per cent of young adults have postponed moving out due to economic uncertainty, an increase from 32 per cent in 2018.

This issue is not only delaying the journey to independent adulthood, it is also reversing it. For example, in the United Kingdom, one in five young adults who moved out have had to move back into their family home due to the cost of living crisis.

Housing affordability plays a major role in these delays. With housing prices soaring in Canada , the U.S. , the U.K. and elsewhere, home ownership feels out of reach for many. For instance, 55 per cent of young Canadians report the housing crisis is fuelling their decision to delay starting a family .

The cost-of-living crisis is also delaying key life milestones for young adults worldwide. Real estate signs seen in Calgary in May 2023. (Shutterstock)

These delays have cascading effects on individuals and on broader societal trends, including lower fertility rates and shifts toward smaller families .

Dating in a cost-conscious era

One side effect of the rising cost of living is that couples are moving in together sooner than they might have otherwise in order to split living expenses. Others are adopting a more pragmatic approach to dating and bringing up topics like financial stability, job security and housing much earlier in their relationships.

A dating trend known as“future-proofing” is also spreading. According to Bumble's annual trend report, 95 per cent of singles say their worries about the future are impacting who they date and how they approach relationships. Top concerns include finances, job security, housing and climate change.

At the same time, financial strain is leading to simpler and cheaper date nights. More than half of Canadians say the rising cost of living is affecting dating . Many people are opting for budget-friendly activities like coffee dates, picnics or home-cooked meals instead of expensive dinners or weekend getaways.

In the U.K. , inflation and other day-to-day expenses have also made 33 per cent of the nation's young singles less likely to go on dates. Around one-quarter of them say it has made them less likely to seek out a romantic partner altogether.

Financial strain is leading fewer people to go on expensive, extravagent date nights. (Shutterstock)

These costs are forcing single Americans to adjust their dating plans. With 44 per cent of single Americans reporting adjusting a date for financial reasons, and 27 per cent outright cancelling plans due to financial pressures, it is clear that the cost of living is fundamentally changing how Americans date.

Also, with 38 per cent of dating Canadians saying the costs associated with dating have negatively impacted their ability to reach their financial goals, some are even skipping dating altogether.

The cost of friendship

Friendships, too, are feeling the pinch. Gone are the days of casually grabbing dinner or catching a concert on the weekend. Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians , 42 per cent of Britons and 37 per cent of Americans have cut back on social outings due to financial constraints.

While this may seem like a small sacrifice, the decline in social interactions carries serious consequences. Regular social engagement is critical for mental health , resilience and career development. The more social activities are reduced, the greater the risk of loneliness and isolation - two factors that can significantly impact emotional well-being.

For many, socializing now means opting for budget-friendly alternatives. However, even with creative adjustments, financial pressures are making it harder to maintain strong social ties.

The changing landscape of connection

If you're in your 20s or 30s, you've probably felt the way the economic realities of today are reshaping what relationships look like. Rising costs are influencing everything, from who you live with, how you date and when - or if - you take major life steps.

Maybe you've moved in with a partner sooner than planned to split rent, swapped nights out for budget-friendly hangs or put off milestones like starting a family. You're not alone. Financial pressures are redefining how we connect with each other.

Finding ways to maintain strong relationships under economic stress is essential. Research shows providing emotional support to your partner, employing positive problem-solving skills and engaging in open communication are key maintaining high-quality relationships.