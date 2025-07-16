JKSA Rallies Behind Imran Ansari Amid Controversy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A meeting of clerics and Zakireen associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association was held on Wednesday to express support for party chief Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, who is facing public backlash over recent controversial remarks about prominent Sunni figures.

The meeting was convened a day after the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema-the leading religious body in the Kashmir region-censured Molvi Imran and summoned him, along with others who responded to his remarks with public outbursts perceived by the Shia community as disrespectful.

Presided over by the JKSA President, the meeting took place at Darul Jawad, Qamarwari, Srinagar, according to the party statement.

“The participants unanimously expressed their unconditional support for Molvi Imran Ansari's leadership, calling it a continuation of the Association's historic legacy of service, faith, and social responsibility,” the statement read.

The gathering also highlighted the collective commitment of Kashmir's Shia clergy to uphold the values of unity, truth, and the enduring message of Ahlul Bayt (AS), it added.

“This meeting was not just a routine congregation, but a reaffirmation of our unity and mission,” the statement quoted one of the Zakireen as saying.