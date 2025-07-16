403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Kills Two Policemen in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Two police officers were fatally shot on Wednesday in what authorities described as a terrorist assault in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan district, located in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to police.
Yaqoob Khan, the spokesperson for the Dera Ismail Khan police, reported that the attack occurred as the officers were en route to a local market in the Kulachi area. A trio of armed militants opened fire on the policemen without warning.
In response to the ambush, personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department pursued the attackers, engaging them in a gunfight. One militant was killed during the exchange, while the remaining two managed to escape.
"Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorist, while a search operation is ongoing to trace the remaining culprits," the spokesperson further noted.
Yaqoob Khan, the spokesperson for the Dera Ismail Khan police, reported that the attack occurred as the officers were en route to a local market in the Kulachi area. A trio of armed militants opened fire on the policemen without warning.
In response to the ambush, personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department pursued the attackers, engaging them in a gunfight. One militant was killed during the exchange, while the remaining two managed to escape.
"Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorist, while a search operation is ongoing to trace the remaining culprits," the spokesperson further noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment