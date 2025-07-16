Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shooting Kills Two Policemen in Pakistan

Shooting Kills Two Policemen in Pakistan


2025-07-16 08:58:33
(MENAFN) Two police officers were fatally shot on Wednesday in what authorities described as a terrorist assault in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan district, located in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to police.

Yaqoob Khan, the spokesperson for the Dera Ismail Khan police, reported that the attack occurred as the officers were en route to a local market in the Kulachi area. A trio of armed militants opened fire on the policemen without warning.

In response to the ambush, personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department pursued the attackers, engaging them in a gunfight. One militant was killed during the exchange, while the remaining two managed to escape.

"Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorist, while a search operation is ongoing to trace the remaining culprits," the spokesperson further noted.

MENAFN16072025000045017169ID1109808529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search