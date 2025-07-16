Renewable America Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity To Reflect Company's Growth And Mission

"The analemma symbolizes our values-our respect for nature and our belief in building solar energy systems that will help sustain communities for generations," said Ardi Arian, President and CEO of Renewable America. "This brand update reflects who we are and where we're headed. We're proud to bring solar and storage solutions to communities often overlooked-and to do it with a bottom-up approach that prioritizes trust, partnership, and long-term value."

This updated visual identity replaces previous abbreviations with the full company name- Renewable America -to emphasize the company's mission to customers, landowners, community partners, and energy buyers. The logo's vibrant color palette-blue for the sky, orange for the sun, and green for the natural world-reinforces the company's deep ties to environmental stewardship.

The new branding comes at a pivotal time for Renewable America, which has experienced rapid growth over the past several years. As a lean, hard-working team delivering end-to-end development-from land acquisition and engineering to financing, construction, and long-term operations-Renewable America has successfully scaled projects across California, supporting the rise of local energy grids, energy independence, and community resilience.

Renewable America's brand refresh aligns with its continued focus on offering complete, locally generated clean energy solutions as a trusted, community-centered partner.

Renewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement, and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts (MW) of solar and 680 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at .

