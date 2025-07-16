Stronghold Supplement Protects Lean Muscle
Dr. Benjamin Bikman, a lead author on the study, noted the broader implications of the findings. "Stronghold enhances muscle health and metabolic function," said Bikman. "This makes it a promising nutritional tool, especially for aging individuals or those looking to protect lean mass."
These results demonstrate a powerful shift in muscle protection and preservation, achieved without changes in diet or physical activity, positioning Stronghold as an encouraging intervention for improving overall metabolic health.
About Unicity International: Unicity designs and produces innovative nutritional products that make healthy living doable in an on-the-go world. For over 30 years, Unicity has been a global leader in creating solutions that support better metabolic health, with the mission to Make Life Better for individuals worldwide.
Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Unicity International
Dr. Stephanie Kung
(800) 864-2489
[email protected]
This transmission may be: (1) subject to the attorney-client privilege, (2) attorney work product, or (3) strictly confidential. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you may not disclose, print, copy or disseminate this information. If you have received this in error, please reply and notify the sender (only) and delete the message. Unauthorized interception of this email is a violation of federal criminal law. This communication does not reflect an intention by the sender or the sender's client or principal to conduct a transaction or make any agreement by electronic means. Nothing contained in this message or in any attachment shall satisfy the requirements for a writing, and nothing contained herein shall constitute a contract or electronic signature under the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, any version of the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act or any other statute governing electronic transactions.
SOURCE Unicity International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment