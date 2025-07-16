Stronghold Supplement Protects Lean Muscle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Researchers found that Stronghold activates key anabolic signals that tell muscles to grow and repair. The supplement also greatly reduces protein turnover (breakdown), a process that often accelerates muscle loss during aging and dieting. After just one dose, markers for protein synthesis and glucose metabolism increased, showing muscles were primed to build tissue and use energy efficiently. With long-term intake, these benefits led to a significant increase in muscle mass and fiber size, improving body composition.

Dr. Benjamin Bikman, a lead author on the study, noted the broader implications of the findings. "Stronghold enhances muscle health and metabolic function," said Bikman. "This makes it a promising nutritional tool, especially for aging individuals or those looking to protect lean mass."

These results demonstrate a powerful shift in muscle protection and preservation, achieved without changes in diet or physical activity, positioning Stronghold as an encouraging intervention for improving overall metabolic health.

About Unicity International: Unicity designs and produces innovative nutritional products that make healthy living doable in an on-the-go world. For over 30 years, Unicity has been a global leader in creating solutions that support better metabolic health, with the mission to Make Life Better for individuals worldwide.

Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Unicity International

Dr. Stephanie Kung

(800) 864-2489

[email protected]

SOURCE Unicity International