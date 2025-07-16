Plymouth Rock Celebrates Educators With The Return Of Teacher Week At The Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Event Expands to Include New Jersey and Pennsylvania Educators

POINT PLEASANT, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is bringing back a summer tradition with the return of“Teacher Week at the Beach,” courtesy of Plymouth Rock's Teachers' Insurance Plan. The event for New Jersey and Pennsylvania educators will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Friday, August 1, 2025, at Jenkinson's Beach and Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, from 9:00am – 2:30pm.

First launched in 2016, Teacher Week at the Beach has welcomed thousands of teachers and school staff over the years in appreciation of their dedication and service. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, this three-day appreciation event is back to offer educators and their guests a chance to enjoy the Jersey Shore-free of charge. This year's event is expected to host more than 3,000 New Jersey and Pennsylvania educators (current or retired) and their guests.

“We're excited to bring back Teacher Week at the Beach, an event that reflects our deep appreciation for educators and the incredible work they do,” said Greg Kalinsky, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.“Supporting the education community has always been central to our mission, and hosting this event is our way of saying thank you for the countless hours, unwavering commitment, and lasting impact teachers make every day. We're thrilled to now welcome educators from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania to unwind and enjoy a well-deserved day of fun at the Jersey Shore.”

Plymouth Rock's Teacher Week offers educators a relaxing and summer-spirited reward for all they do. Registered attendees receive a beach pass, plus their choice of aquarium or mini golf admission for themselves and a guest on one of the event days. Attendees must pre-register directly through Plymouth Rock (passes will be available for pick-up from July 30 - August 1).

Educators interested in learning about this year's event as well as other events and giveaways, are encouraged to visit the Plymouth Rock Teachers' Lounge , or follow Plymouth Rock's Teachers' Insurance Plan on Facebook . Details about exclusive discounts and insurance products for educators can be found at: .

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want-online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance®, Plymouth Rock®, and Teachers' Insurance PlanSM are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting .

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

