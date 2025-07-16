Amplitech Group Joins Four Key Russell Indexes, Marking A Significant Milestone In Capital Market Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced that it has been added to four major Russell indexes: the Russell 3000E, Russell 3000E Growth, Russell Microcap, and Russell Microcap Growth, effective as of the market close on June 30, 2025.

This milestone reflects the growing visibility and relevance of AmpliTech to institutional investors and the broader capital markets. Inclusion in these prestigious indexes not only increases the company's exposure to a broader investor base but also signals that AmpliTech is gaining recognition as a growth-oriented innovator within the communications and networking sectors.

“Being included in these four Russell indexes is more than a technical achievement, it validates the progress we've made and the potential we continue to unlock,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“It signifies growing institutional interest in our long-term vision, cutting-edge technology, and expanding presence in high-impact areas like 5G ORAN and quantum systems.”

The index inclusion follows a series of momentum-building accomplishments for the company, including:



Multi-million-dollar follow-on purchase orders tied to a $40 million LOI for 5G ORAN radios from a Tier-1 mobile network operator. Shipments started during the company's Q2 2025 fiscal period.

FCC, CE & REACH certifications of AmpliTech's next-generation ORAN 5G radios, enabling broader deployment in U.S. for public and global private networks. Strategic board appointments, bringing deep engineering and policy expertise to guide the company's next phase of growth.

Despite recent market volatility, AmpliTech's strong fundamentals, accelerating customer adoption, and clear strategic focus continue to position the company for sustained long-term growth.

For more information about AmpliTech Group and its full suite of communications technologies, please visit .

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that the addition to the Russell Indexes will lead to growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

