Neovolta Predicts Third Consecutive Record Quarter Forecasts Over 225% Revenue Growth For Fiscal Year 2025

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company providing scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter, marking its third consecutive record-setting quarter. Estimated revenue for the quarter is approximately $5 million. Full-year revenue for fiscal 2025 is projected to more than triple compared to fiscal 2024.

This growth rate significantly exceeds the residential energy storage industry's typical annual growth of approximately 20%, according to multiple industry research sources. NeoVolta's expansion-approximately ten times the industry average-underscores accelerating demand for its American-assembled battery systems.

“Our third consecutive record quarter highlights NeoVolta's ability to scale production and capture market share,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta.“In a market where annual growth is typically sub 20%, our performance demonstrates clear product differentiation and operational momentum.”

Operational Highlights:



Three consecutive record-setting quarters

FY 2025 revenue projected to exceed 200% year-over-year growth

Quarterly revenue approaching $5 million U.S.-based assembly supporting American homeowners seeking energy resilience and tax incentives

“We believe NeoVolta is strongly positioned to capitalize on growing demand for residential energy storage,” Johnson added.“With utility rates rising, grid reliability declining, and homeowner interest in American-assembled solutions increasing, we expect sustained demand as we expand partnerships and distribution channels.”

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta's flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

