XWELL To Celebrate Grand Opening Of First Florida Wellness Center In Clearwater On July 25

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the“Company”), a leader in wellness solutions for people on the go, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location outside the airport, in Clearwater, Florida. Opening to the public on Friday, July 25, the new center invites locals and visitors to unwind with facials and expert-led skincare treatments-all in a calming, spa-like environment designed for total rejuvenation.

You're Invited: Celebrate with Us

Join XWELL for a celebratory launch event and enjoy a first look at Clearwater's newest wellness destination:



Date : Friday, July 25

Time : 3:00 PM to 7:00 pm ET Location : 5300 East Bay Drive Suite 200, Clearwater, FL 33764 (located in Tri City Plaza)



Guests can enjoy live facial demonstrations from representatives of SkinMedica, PCA Skin, and DiamondGlow by Allergan, including DiamondGlow facials and dermaplaning treatments. The event will also include complimentary skin analysis, consultations, and product sampling. Attendees will receive take-home gift bags with skincare samples and a $25 discount card toward a future service (valid for 90 days). All complimentary treatments, samples, and gifts are available while supplies last.

A New Destination for Everyday Wellness

Modeled after XWELL's successful Naples Wax Centers, the Clearwater location delivers an elevated customer experience rooted in performance-based, results-driven services. Guests can choose from waxing and facial treatments, with additional offerings like massages, injectables, IV therapy, and compression services coming soon. Each service will be delivered and supported by medical-grade skincare products and experienced health professionals.

“As the self-care market evolves, clients are seeking spaces that blend beauty, wellness, and health in one experience,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL.“This new location is the first in a line of XWELL locations opening in Florida and brings our proven skincare and wellness offerings to a broader audience, reinforcing our mission to democratize wellness and make expert-driven treatments more approachable to consumers.”

XWELL will be launching a flexible membership model at its Clearwater location. This membership will be valid both at the new brick-and-mortar location and in-airports across the country, offering customers seamless access to premium wellness treatments across various environments. With consistent, accessible pricing, the program makes regular self-care more convenient, wherever travelers or locals may be. Additionally, to further support and celebrate the local community, XWELL will offer a Plaza Discount for those who work nearby: 15% off all products and services.

To learn more about XWELL's services and locations, visit .

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointeTM. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

