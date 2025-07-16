The Register / Blocks & Files Survey Reveals The Critical Role Of Cyber Storage Resilience And Rapid Recovery As The“Last Line Of Defense” In Enterprise Cybersecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 56.2% of enterprises with 10,000+ employees surveyed say they have already incorporated storage solutions into their overall cybersecurity strategy, with additional 20% of enterprises planning for it

WALTHAM, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the results of The Register / Blocks & Files survey sponsored by Infinidat to reveal the cyber strategies, priorities, and buying patterns of CISOs, CIOs and VPs of IT Infrastructure for protecting the data infrastructure of enterprises with 10,000 or more employees. The results underscore the importance of a“recovery-first cyber strategy” and next-generation data protection, integrating automated cyber protection, accelerating cyber detection, and incorporating cyber storage resilience and rapid recovery into an enterprise's overall cybersecurity strategy.

“The results of this landmark survey of large enterprises by The Register / Blocks & Files reveal a shift happening in the enterprise market toward embracing a cyber-focused, recovery-first approach to mitigate the impact of cyberattacks,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat.“Being able to recover business-critical and mission-critical data as fast as possible after a cyberattack, such as ransomware or malware, is an organization's last line of defense. Cyber storage resilience and recovery capabilities are foundational in next-generation data protection, which Infinidat has pioneered as the most effective way for enterprises to bounce back from cyberattacks. Any enterprise that does not deploy cyber resilient storage leaves themselves at high risk and defenseless.”

Reflecting an emerging trend, the survey report by The Register / Blocks & Files states:“Most respondents (56.2%) reported that their organizations have integrated their storage solution into their overall cybersecurity environment, with a further 15 percent either just beginning on that integration journey or formulating plans to do so in the future (4.4 percent). Only just under a quarter either haven't taken this step (17.5 percent) or have no plans to do so in the future (6.9 percent).”

Respondents were asked how much downtime an enterprise business can bear before a disruption becomes“critical.” Rapid recovery from a cyberattack on the IT infrastructure is a priority, ranging from minutes to hours. Over 30% said their recovery time objective is either“under one hour” or“under 30 minutes.” Another 30% of respondents indicated that it's“between 1 and 12 hours,” while the remaining said“under 24 hours.” These results show the Infinidat's cyber recovery guarantee on the InfiniBox® and the InfiniBoxTM SSA of 1 minute or less, regardless of dataset size, matches the critical cyber recovery demand of global enterprises.

“Keeping critical data and applications safe from threats is a constant battle for every organization, and orchestrating and validating a fast recovery in the event of any incident is an equally important element of any effective cybersecurity defense,” according to The Register / Blocks & Files report.

Infinidat addresses the issues that this survey highlights – and the shift that is happening in the enterprise market. Having pioneered a cyber-focused, recovery-first approach, Infinidat offers its InfiniSafe® solution with an advanced set of next-generation data protection capabilities to increase cyber storage resilience and ensure fast recovery.

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) is a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity solution that seamlessly integrates with an enterprise's security operations center (SOC) and/or their data center-wide cybersecurity software applications, reducing the threat window and minimizing the impact of cyber threats. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection provides AI and ML-based deep scanning and indexing of the storage estate needed to identify potential issues and help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks.

Key Findings from the Survey

The Register / Blocks & Files survey also uncovered the following:



Approximately 43% of those surveyed cited storage and data protection as spending priorities, on par with investments in server or applications/workloads cybersecurity software.

Almost a third of respondents reported that having detection and recovery processes automated is“mandatory” (30 percent) and the same number perceive it as“very important.”

A third of survey respondents currently depend on storage system-based cyber recovery solutions, with an upward trend. Over 50% of survey respondents said that they see security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) applications as a key area for investment.

To read The Register / Blocks & Files report, published by Situation Publishing, with all the survey results and complete commentary, click here .

