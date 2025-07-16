403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Threatens Retaliation If Allies Strike
(MENAFN) The Kremlin declared on Wednesday that any offensive against Russia by a non-nuclear country, if supported or allied with a nuclear-armed state, would be treated as a collective assault.
In a briefing held in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Russia’s current nuclear policy remains intact. He affirmed that it does.
"The nuclear doctrine remains in force, and consequently, all its provisions apply," Peskov stated, emphasizing that the deployment of nuclear weapons would be a last resort, strictly for the defense of national sovereignty.
He urged renewed international efforts to bring Ukraine back to the negotiating table, specifically calling on the United States to lead that initiative.
"We urge everyone to facilitate this. In this context, the primary mediation role belongs to the US, (President Donald) Trump and his administration," he said.
While acknowledging ongoing criticism of Moscow, Peskov expressed cautious optimism that pressure is also being directed toward Kyiv to engage in peace talks.
Touching on Germany’s recent move to withhold its Taurus cruise missiles from Ukraine, Peskov interpreted the decision as a sign that "vestiges of reason" still exist among European nations. However, he pointed out that arms transfers to Ukraine remain active.
"This is business. There were deliveries before that. No one stopped them. It's just a matter of who pays for them. Now some Europeans will pay for them," he said.
Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin is closely following all discussions and decisions related to the potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, reiterating Moscow’s ongoing vigilance.
Responding to heightened anti-Russian commentary from European leaders, he accused them of displaying "rabid militarism" toward Russia.
When asked about a possible future conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov noted that such a dialogue "could be arranged promptly" but said there are no current plans to initiate one.
In a briefing held in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Russia’s current nuclear policy remains intact. He affirmed that it does.
"The nuclear doctrine remains in force, and consequently, all its provisions apply," Peskov stated, emphasizing that the deployment of nuclear weapons would be a last resort, strictly for the defense of national sovereignty.
He urged renewed international efforts to bring Ukraine back to the negotiating table, specifically calling on the United States to lead that initiative.
"We urge everyone to facilitate this. In this context, the primary mediation role belongs to the US, (President Donald) Trump and his administration," he said.
While acknowledging ongoing criticism of Moscow, Peskov expressed cautious optimism that pressure is also being directed toward Kyiv to engage in peace talks.
Touching on Germany’s recent move to withhold its Taurus cruise missiles from Ukraine, Peskov interpreted the decision as a sign that "vestiges of reason" still exist among European nations. However, he pointed out that arms transfers to Ukraine remain active.
"This is business. There were deliveries before that. No one stopped them. It's just a matter of who pays for them. Now some Europeans will pay for them," he said.
Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin is closely following all discussions and decisions related to the potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, reiterating Moscow’s ongoing vigilance.
Responding to heightened anti-Russian commentary from European leaders, he accused them of displaying "rabid militarism" toward Russia.
When asked about a possible future conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov noted that such a dialogue "could be arranged promptly" but said there are no current plans to initiate one.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment