Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Threatens Retaliation If Allies Strike

Kremlin Threatens Retaliation If Allies Strike


2025-07-16 08:15:02
(MENAFN) The Kremlin declared on Wednesday that any offensive against Russia by a non-nuclear country, if supported or allied with a nuclear-armed state, would be treated as a collective assault.

In a briefing held in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Russia’s current nuclear policy remains intact. He affirmed that it does.

"The nuclear doctrine remains in force, and consequently, all its provisions apply," Peskov stated, emphasizing that the deployment of nuclear weapons would be a last resort, strictly for the defense of national sovereignty.

He urged renewed international efforts to bring Ukraine back to the negotiating table, specifically calling on the United States to lead that initiative.

"We urge everyone to facilitate this. In this context, the primary mediation role belongs to the US, (President Donald) Trump and his administration," he said.

While acknowledging ongoing criticism of Moscow, Peskov expressed cautious optimism that pressure is also being directed toward Kyiv to engage in peace talks.

Touching on Germany’s recent move to withhold its Taurus cruise missiles from Ukraine, Peskov interpreted the decision as a sign that "vestiges of reason" still exist among European nations. However, he pointed out that arms transfers to Ukraine remain active.

"This is business. There were deliveries before that. No one stopped them. It's just a matter of who pays for them. Now some Europeans will pay for them," he said.

Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin is closely following all discussions and decisions related to the potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, reiterating Moscow’s ongoing vigilance.

Responding to heightened anti-Russian commentary from European leaders, he accused them of displaying "rabid militarism" toward Russia.

When asked about a possible future conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov noted that such a dialogue "could be arranged promptly" but said there are no current plans to initiate one.

MENAFN16072025000045017169ID1109808263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search