Magma Silver Adds To Peru Operations Team

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce additions to the Peru operations team and incorporation of a Peruvian subsidiary.

The establishment of these additions to Magma's technical and operations team aims to bring considerable expertise, continuing to build and enhance community relations, as well as success with our upcoming drill program, targeted for Q3 2025 at Jorimina and Randypata (see June 18, 2025, news release).

Stephen Barley, CEO & Chairman, stated: "Magma has established an experienced operating team in Peru. We have successfully created the team in record time, thanks to the guidance of Jeffrey Reeder , our Senior Technical Advisor, and his extensive experience in mining operations in Peru, spanning over 30 years."

Environmental Studies and Community Relations Manager

Ecosoul Environmental Impact Consultants, based in Ayacucho, south-central Peru, will be utilized by the Company to undertake a full suite of environmental baseline monitoring studies, which include preparation of the necessary submittals required by the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru, in support of the permitting application. Ecosoul's scope also includes professional archeological investigations and community workshops, along with the necessary liaison activities currently underway, by utilizing dedicated personnel with a successful record working in this local region. Ecosoul will monitor and report on milestones achieved through citizen participation in the mining subsector, in collaboration with local ministries and stakeholders, to ensure a successful path toward a resource-defining exploration campaign. Ecosoul guided Rio Silver in successfully entering into a community access agreement with Comunidad Campesina De Tunsulla, allowing exploration activities to proceed on the Jorimina and Randypata properties. Ecosoul is also involved with the current drilling permit application for Jorimina.

Senior Field Geologist

The soon-to-be-announced summer exploration program on the Jorimina and Randypata properties will be directed and managed by Edgar Leon Choque, a very experienced Peruvian geologist. Edgar Leon Choque is a Senior Geological Engineer with studies at the National University of San Marcos - Peru. Mr. Choque has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry as a geological engineer, having managed several projects for Canadian companies. He has worked on key projects, including the Rio Blanco Cu-Mo in Northern Peru, the Aguila Cu-Mo project in Northern Peru, the Zafranal Cu project in Southern Peru, and the Lavaras do Sul Project in Southern Brazil.

Magma Peruvian Subsidiary

The Company has established a subsidiary in Peru to facilitate all corporate activities in Peru. The subsidiary is known as " Minas Sami Plata S.A.C. ," and the subsidiary setup was guided by our General Manager, Carlos Agreda, and the Dentons law firm, Lima office. The subsidiary name translates as "Lucky Silver Mines" in the Quechua language. Quechua is the primary language in the Ayacucho region, where Magma's project is located.







Figure 1. Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO (Right), Marco Jacico Huayanay, Principal of Ecosoul and Environmental and Community Relations Advisor (Left), and Edgar Leon Choque, Senior Field Geologist (Middle), together during a recent site visit.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru.