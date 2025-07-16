C-COM Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.,a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today its financial results for its second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

The Company's Q2 2025 sales of $1.6 million came in at $1.0 million below revenues generated during Q2 of last year. The Company continues to face headwinds caused by the United States initiative to tariff many countries around the world. The competition from SpaceX's LEO satellite network and proprietary antenna systems is also a factor.

Q2 2025's gross margin of 55% was back in the normal range after Q1's unusually low gross margin of 44%.

Total expenses for Q2 2025 were reduced by $0.3 million year over year. However, the lower-than-normal revenue performance generated a net loss of $90,860.

"Increased global investment in military capabilities bodes well for our sales prospects. We are starting to see increased inquiries and orders from military customers around the world," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Klein added, "In order to take advantage of this opportunity, C-COM's rugged antenna systems will be exhibited at the MSPO trade show this fall in Poland. The MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition is one of Europe's key platforms for global military collaboration. This gathering will be an ideal place to show our Manpack series antennas as well as our new Ka-Band 1K LEO ESA antenna that is suitable for drone guidance and related mobile communications."

"We are on track to have our testing and manufacturing of our Ka-band ESA multi-orbit antennas completed by the end of our fourth quarter as well as have the first batch of the 8-Chanel Analog Beamformer Integrated Circuits tested and ready for commercialization", concluded Dr. Klein.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

iNetVu ® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF) .