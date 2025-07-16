FC Qarabag's Opponent In UEFA Champions League To Be Determined

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will come to an end on July 16, Azernews reports. The two matches will be held on the final day of the round.

Azerbaijan's only representative in the tournament, FC Qarabag, will find out its potential opponent for the second round, as Ireland's "Shamrock Rovers" and Northern Ireland's "Linfield" will face off in their return leg.

In the other return match, Belarus' "Dinamo" (Minsk) will play against Bulgaria's "Ludogorets".

In the first leg, the representatives of Ireland and Bulgaria won with a minimal score of 1-0.

Note that both matches will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

The UEFA Champions League (often abbreviated as UCL) is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.