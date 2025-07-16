THRIVE SCHOLARS EXPANDS NATIONAL BOARD WITH THREE LEADERS FROM BUSINESS, PHILANTHROPY AND HIGHER EDUCATION SECTORS

Appointments Signal National Growth and Commitment to Expanding Access to Top Colleges and Careers for High-Achieving Students

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Scholars , a national nonprofit dedicated to giving high-achieving students from under-resourced communities the opportunities they need to succeed at top colleges and in high-growth careers, announced today the addition of three new members to its National Board of Directors. These new members bring extensive experience across finance, technology, and education sectors, highlighting Thrive's ongoing position as a national leader in promoting access to higher education and high-trajectory career paths.

Joining the Board are Azucena Flores , Account Manager at Amazon Local Good and a Thrive Scholars alumna; Neil Malik , Chief Executive Officer of K1 Investment Management; and Dr. Alejandro Delgado , Chief Financial Officer for Enterprise Product Portfolio at General Motors.

"Azucena, Neil, and Alejandro are leaders who understand what it takes to open doors and keep them open for high-achieving students who have often had to navigate those doors on their own," said Drew Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Scholars. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we scale Thrive's impact and connect more Scholars to industries that are seeking high-potential talent and where opportunities have too often been out of reach."

The board expansion comes as national attention focuses on college access and the long-term outcomes it shapes, including the preparation of future talent and economic mobility for students from all backgrounds who have the talent but not the same access. Thrive Scholars' model, providing long-term, wraparound academic, social-emotional, and professional support, has never been more critical. The organization recently surpassed the milestone of supporting over 1,400 Scholars annually, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.

Meet the New Board Members: Cross-Sector Leadership with Deep Personal Commitment



Azucena Flores is a Thrive Scholars alumna and currently works as an Account Manager at Amazon Local Good. As a first-generation college graduate from UC Berkeley, Flores later earned her MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. "Thrive is one of the reasons for my academic and professional success," she said. "Now, serving on the Thrive Board as an alumna allows me to give back to a program that believed in me since childhood." Flores' appointment marks a significant milestone in Thrive's leadership journey: alumni returning to help guide and expand the mission.

Neil Malik is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of K1 Investment Management. A longtime advocate for education access, Malik has served on the boards of Junior Achievement Southern California and Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO). His appointment enhances Thrive's influence within the finance and philanthropic sectors and reflects his personal commitment to expanding access and equity across high-impact industries, including finance and technology. "I believe education is the gateway to opportunity that all students deserve," said Malik. "Helping students become the first in their families to complete a college degree and accept employment offers with high-potential career paths is incredibly rewarding." Dr. Alejandro Delgado is the Chief Financial Officer for the Enterprise Product Portfolio at General Motors. A Ph.D. economist, former global economist at General Motors, and former adjunct professor, he offers a unique combination of business leadership and academic insight. "As a former under-resourced student who experienced the challenges of getting academic and professional opportunities," Delgado said, "I am excited to give back, share learnings, and impact students' lives."

About Thrive Scholars

Thrive Scholars is a national nonprofit that provides high-achieving students from under-resourced communities the opportunities they need to thrive at top colleges and in meaningful careers. Through a combination of rigorous academic preparation, expert college advising, personal mentorship, career development, and ongoing support, Thrive's comprehensive 6-Year Program helps Scholars access, persist, and succeed in higher education and the workforce. Thrive Scholars' National Board includes leaders from top firms and institutions such as McDonald's USA, Google, Fidelity Investments, Deloitte, LinkedIn, and more. With this expansion, the board further reflects the organization's national scope, cross-industry relevance, and long-term vision to lead systemic change in higher education and access to high-trajectory careers that drive toward economic mobility.

To learn more about Thrive Scholars or to get involved as a mentor, partner, or donor, visit .

SOURCE Thrive Scholars

