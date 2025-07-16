Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Strengthens Maritime Ties During BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

2025-07-16 08:00:18
(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, July 16 (IANS) India on Wednesday said that the Second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, held in Vizag this week, is a testament to the shared commitment to foster deeper cooperation and harness the full potential of the vital economic corridor.

During the two-day conclave, held with the aim to strengthen and develop maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, discussions were held among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) member countries on strengthening maritime cooperation in the region.

The event discussed diverse issues such as harmonising customs procedures and enhancing logistical links to boost intra-regional trade, port-linked industrial zones, cruise tourism, digital integration, upskilling maritime workforce, industry-academia ties, green shipping, etc.

The theme of the conclave was 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation and Sustainable Partnerships'.

Inaugurated by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the conclave saw the participation of delegations of the BIMSTEC member states, comprising officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector leaders, and regional development partners.

The first BIMSTEC Ports Conclave was also held in Visakhapatnam in 2019 where three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Ranong Port (Port Authority of Thailand) and the Port Trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata.

The MoUs aimed at contributing to BIMSTEC objectives and enhancing connectivity between ports on Thailand's West Coast and Ports on India's East Coast, as well as boosting economic partnerships by cutting down the sea travel time between India and Thailand from 10-15 days to just seven days.

India attaches great importance to BIMSTEC, which links five countries from South Asia - Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal - and two from South East Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand.

