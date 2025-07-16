Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Home Rehabilitation Products Market Growing At 7.1% From 2022 To 2031 To Hit USD 43.6 Billion By 2031


2025-07-16 07:45:57
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Home Rehabilitation Products Market was at $22.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The major players analyzed for home rehabilitation products industry include Medline Industries, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, DJO Global” - Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home rehabilitation products market generated $22.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home rehabilitation products market based on product type, patient type, end-user, and region report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategiesbased on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the wheelchairs segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The general aids segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on patient type, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The paediatric segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the long-term care centres segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global home rehabilitation products market report include
Medline Industries, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Invacare Corporation
DJO Global
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
RehabCare
Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.
ergoline GmbH
Performance Health
Baxter International
Arjo
Colfax Corp
Dynatronics Corp.
Handicare Group AB
Drive DeVilbiss International

The report analyzes these key players in the global home rehabilitation products market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

