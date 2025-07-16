First Student Ramps Up Recruitment During National Hiring Week To Meet Growing Student Transportation Needs

Company highlights thousands of open roles ahead of the 2025-26 school year



CINCINNATI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , setting the standard for innovation in school transportation, is participating in National Hiring Week, a weeklong effort to recruit and hire thousands of team members who play an important role in delivering safe, reliable transportation to school districts across the U.S. and Canada.

From July 20-26, First Student will spotlight open positions across North America and encourage job seekers to explore career opportunities during this focused hiring initiative. The company is actively hiring school bus drivers, monitors, technicians, and other transportation professionals in preparation for the upcoming school year.

"National Hiring Week gives us the opportunity to connect with people who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities, by providing an exceptional experience for students to and from school," said First Student CEO & President John Kenning. "At First Student, we're committed to living out our values of setting the highest standards in safety and care. Our team members play a crucial role in ensuring students have the best transportation experience possible, helping them arrive at school safely, on time, and ready to learn."

First Student provides all necessary training for new hires, preparing them with the skills to ensure a safe and positive experience for every student on board. The company offers highly competitive wages for school bus drivers and, in many markets, sign-on bonuses for new team members.

With a legacy of service and safety, First Student is North America's leading school transportation provider, working with school districts across 44 states and eight Canadian provinces. The company provides reliable and secure transportation for over five million students every school day. Across the country, First Student continues to prioritize the needs of students, families, and schools alike. Through continuous investment in driver training, safety technology, and sustainable practices, First Student ensures safe and reliable transportation that sets students up for a successful day of learning.

To learn more about how you can start your career with First Student today, visit .

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience for 5.5 million students across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company is on pace to complete 1 billion student rides during the 2025-26 school year, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of 45,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Recently named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

