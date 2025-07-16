403
Indian Astronaut Returns After Mission on ISS
(MENAFN) Shubhanshu Shukla, recognized as the first Indian astronaut to journey to the International Space Station (ISS), has made a successful descent back to Earth, according to SpaceX.
His spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Grace, landed in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California, on Tuesday.
Following the splashdown, recovery vessels were swiftly dispatched to retrieve the crew. Medical professionals on the ground promptly conducted health assessments on the astronauts to evaluate their physical well-being.
Shukla, who holds the rank of group captain in the Indian Air Force, served as the pilot on the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which included a team of four members.
Upon return, the crew began the process of readjusting to Earth's environment after their extended stay in space.
This event marked the end of an 18-day scientific mission on the ISS. During their time aboard the station, the crew carried out more than 60 research activities.
These experiments focused on a wide range of fields, including farming techniques, medical advancements, water purification systems, and the effects of microgravity on the human body.
The spacecraft separated from the ISS on Monday and took nearly 22.5 hours to return to Earth.
“As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he (Shukla) has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X.
The country's ambitious crewed spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, is planned for launch in 2027.
