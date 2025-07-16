403
21 Killed By Israeli Fire At Aid Distribution Center In Gaza
Gaza, July 16 (Petra) -- Twenty-one Palestinians were killed on Wednesday at a U.S. aid distribution center south of Khan Younis after being deliberately shot at, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
In a statement, the Ministry said that for the first time, fatalities were also recorded due to suffocation and severe stampedes at aid distribution centers, accusing Israeli forces of systematically committing massacres using various methods against starving civilians.
Meanwhile, the Government Media Office in Gaza described the incident as one of the most organized massacres against hungry civilians, calling aid centers "death traps."
It reported that six people were killed by direct gunfire and 15 others died from suffocation, with many more injured in the stampede following the shooting.
