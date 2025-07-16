Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG Chief, Czech Amb. Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

2025-07-16 07:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Sabah, discussed boosting bilateral ties with Czech Ambassador to the country, Juraj Chmiel, on Wednesday.
KNG mentioned in a statement that the Chief affirmed furthering coordination and cooperation between the two sides. (end)
