Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
This call is being webcast live at the Company's website at or by using the following link . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.
Participants may register for the conference call here to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).
About Steve Madden
Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.
Contact:
Steven Madden, Ltd.
VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
