Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast live at the Company's website at or by using the following link . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the conference call here to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.

...