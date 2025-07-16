The Historic Traveler Media Debuts Immersive Magazine And Digital Platform For History, Travel & Historical Novel Lovers

The Historic Traveler eMagazine & Digital Destination Logo

Historic Traveler-In-Chief, Jackie Lapin

The Historic Traveler Home Page

Bringing the Past to Life Through Rich Storytelling, Stunning Imagery, Thoughtfully Curated Historic Journeys and Book Recommendations

- Jackie Lapin, Historic Traveler-in-ChiefWESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new eMagazine and digital destination is now live, captivating history buffs, travel enthusiasts, and fans of historical novels. The Historic Traveler offers an editorial-rich platform that blends beautifully written features, an eMagazine, striking photography, travel guides, resource directories and more to bring the past vividly to life.Founded by veteran journalist and award-winning author Jackie Lapin, The Historic Traveler is more than a publication, it's a growing membership community dedicated to those who seek deeper meaning in the places they visit and the stories they read. With more than 500 destinations visited and photographed by Lapin herself, the platform brings a personal, expert perspective to global heritage.“I never set out to create just another travel blog or magazine,” says Lapin, who holds the title of Historic Traveler-in-Chief.“I wanted The Historic Traveler to be something more-a space that breathes life into destinations and historic moments. I'm always searching for that unique fact, photo, story, book, or person that will spark curiosity and delight.”The platform offers:●A digital eMagazine●Weekly feature articles exploring historic cities, landmarks, and cultural heritage●Stunning photo galleries●Curated travel guides and resources●In-depth historical context for each travel destinationWhat sets The Historic Traveler apart is its unique blend of history and storytelling. Each destination feature is paired with several suggested historical novels, biographies, or chronicles to deepen the reader's understanding and connection to the era and location.“This is a dream realized,” adds Lapin.“After decades of exploring and photographing some of the world's most fascinating historic places, I created The Historic Traveler as a way to share that journey-and to invite others along for the ride.”For readers and travelers seeking more, Historic Traveler International, the membership arm of the brand, offers exclusive benefits, including:●A members-only book club and online forum●Expert interviews and historical travel features●One-of-a-kind travel and book directories●Complimentary travel concierge services●Invitations to future guided excursions with Jackie LapinThe site also fosters community among like-minded enthusiasts through regular social media updates and a twice-monthly newsletter designed to inspire, inform, and connect.During its introductory launch period, membership in Historic Traveler International is free. Interested readers can learn more and sign up at .Click here see a quick video introduction of The Historic Traveler!# # #The Historic TravelerThe Historic Traveler is a unique online destination for history lovers offering article features, travel resources, and stunning photo galleries, along with carefully curated recommendations for historical novels, history books, biographies, films, museums, and more that illuminate some of history's most treasured stories. Historic Traveler-in-Chief Jackie Lapin shares highlights from more than 500 destinations she has visited and photographed, presented through a quarterly e-magazine, website, newsletter, and the Historic Traveler International membership community-a dynamic network of like-minded travelers and readers. Journey with us at

Jackie Lapin

The Historic Traveler

+1 818-707-1473

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Click here see a quick video introduction of The Historic Traveler!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.