Priyanka Chopra To Lara Dutta: 5 Actresses Who Debuted The Same Year As Katrina Kaif

Then and Now Looks: Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom. Several other actresses also debuted that year. Let's see how they look now, years later

Katrina Kaif debuted in 2003's Boom, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. Made on a ₹5 crore budget, it earned ₹1.20 crore. Kaif's look has changed significantly since.Bhumika Chawla debuted in 2003 with Tere Naam, co-starring Salman Khan. The film, made on a ₹12 crore budget, was a hit, earning over ₹24 crore. Chawla's look has evolved over the years.Lara Dutta debuted in 2003 with Andaaz, alongside Akshay Kumar. Made on a ₹9.25 crore budget, it earned ₹29 crore. Dutta, now less active in films, looks like this today.Priyanka Chopra debuted in 2003's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Made on a ₹35 crore budget, it earned ₹45.13 crore. Chopra's look has transformed over time.Genelia D'Souza debuted in 2003's Tujhe Meri Kasam with Riteish Deshmukh. Made on a ₹3.5 crore budget, it earned ₹8.93 crore. D'Souza looks like this 17 years later.Udita Goswami debuted with the film Paap, released in 2003. This is how she looks now.Bollywood's Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, was born on July 16, 1984, in Hong Kong. After completing her studies, she started modeling in London and later moved to India.Katrina Kaif debuted with Boom, but gained recognition with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She has starred in many hits. Her upcoming film, Tiger VS Pathan, will release in 2027.