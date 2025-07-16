Mattel Clears Up Confusion: No Gambling At Uno Las Vegas Event

Uno, the beloved family card game, recently became the center of widespread confusion on social media among fans and casino enthusiasts alike.

Mattel (MAT), the company behind Uno, announced in May a special event at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Running from July 18 to 20, the event will bring players to play in Uno-themed game rooms at the resort.

The hoopla began when Palms recently issued a press release promoting the event, mentioning UNO game tables-leading many players to assume the game would be played for real money, similar to casino gambling.

This addition sparked a buzz among fans and gamblers, prompting plans for trips to experience the novel gambling opportunity, according to user tweets on the social media platform X, summarized by Grok.

While Mattel/Uno never said gambling would be part of the experience, the idea took off online anyway.

Uno issued a clarification on Monday via its social media channels, stating that Uno Social Club is a private, themed experience that does not involve gambling.

"We have to be the bearers of bad news but the casino floor isn't ready for us," according to the statement from Uno, which added that the company plans to host the experience in nightlight venues in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin next month.

The other parts of the Uno Social Club still hold. The invite-only event includes a private bowling alley, a game host, and custom versions of Uno like Uno Golf, Uno Teams, and Uno Show 'em No Mercy.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.