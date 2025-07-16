BEAM Space Joins Forces With NUS Project DAMAI To Empower Healthcare Efforts In Cambodia

Project DAMAI members checking villagers' vitals during a mobile clinic

Smart storage solutions from BEAM Space enable student-led medical missions to rural villages in Cambodia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BEAM Space , a leading smart storage provider in Singapore and Malaysia, is proud to partner with Project DAMAI , a student-led initiative from the National University of Singapore (NUS) focused on improving healthcare access in Cambodia.Project DAMAI, spearheaded by students from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies, and the Department of Pharmacy, will deploy mobile clinics and health education campaigns to underserved communities in rural Cambodia in July 2025.BEAM Space is supporting the mission by providing smart, secure storage and inventory management for critical medical supplies and equipment. This ensures safe handling and efficient deployment of materials, enabling the team to focus on patient care and outreach."We're honoured to support young healthcare leaders making a real impact," said Jason Giambona, Founder and CEO, BEAM Space. "By taking care of the storage and logistics, we allow Project DAMAI to concentrate on what matters most-bringing healthcare to those in need."Project DAMAI's dual focus-delivering community healthcare and providing NUS students with hands-on experience-highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in tackling global health challenges. Through this collaboration, BEAM Space helps bridge logistical gaps that often hinder overseas medical efforts."This partnership allows our team to stay agile and mission-ready," said Koh Shing Yee, Project Lead for Project DAMAI. "Reliable storage and supply management are essential, and BEAM Space's support makes that possible."For more information or to explore ways to support the initiative, visit:🔗 NUS Project DAMAI website:🔗 BEAM Space website:About BEAM SpaceBEAM Space is Singapore's trusted valet storage provider, offering smart, tech-enabled solutions to manage and retrieve belongings with ease. BEAM Space supports individuals, businesses, and non-profit initiatives with seamless, secure storage and logistics.

