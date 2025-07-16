403
Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Worked With Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Who Is The Most Successful
Katrina Kaif turned 42! She's worked with all three Khan superstars. Let's find out which Khan has been her lucky charm
Katrina has worked with many stars, including all three Khans. Let's see who brought her the most success.Salman seems to be Katrina's lucky charm. They've done about 5 films, starting with the 2005 hit, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.Their 2008 film, Yuvvraaj, unfortunately, flopped at the box office.Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was a super hit, shaking the box office.Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was a blockbuster, packed with action.Tiger 3 (2023) did decent business but didn't meet expectations.Katrina and Shahrukh's first film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), was a super hit.Zero (2018) with Shahrukh Khan, unfortunately, bombed at the box office.Dhoom 3 (2013) with Aamir Khan was a box office hit.
