Bengaluru: 2 Lecturers Among 3 Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing College Student

Bengaluru: In a deeply disturbing case, a student from a college in Dakshina Kannada was allegedly raped by three individuals: Narendra (a physics lecturer), Sandeep (a biology lecturer), and Anoop (a friend who provided accommodation in Bengaluru). The incident has sparked outrage across Karnataka, with public shock at the abuse of authority by educators.

According to the complaint, Narendra befriended the student, brought her to Bengaluru, and raped her. Videos and photos from this incident were later used by the other two accused to sexually exploit the student.

Complaint Filed with Women's Commission

The victim's parents filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission. Under the Commission's protection, the student approached the Marathahalli Police Station in Bengaluru and lodged a formal complaint. All three accused were later arrested by the police.

Physics Lecturer Lures Student and Commits First Assault

Narendra, the physics lecturer, allegedly gained the student's trust under the pretext of sharing academic notes. Over time, he manipulated her emotionally through online chats. He then persuaded her to travel to Bengaluru and took her to his friend Anoop's room, where he raped her. He threatened her with consequences if she revealed the incident, forcing her into silence.

Sandeep, the biology lecturer, later attempted to exploit the student. When she resisted, he used explicit photos and videos of her with Narendra to threaten her. Fearing social stigma and academic fallout, the student gave in. Sandeep then took her to the same room and raped her.

The trauma escalated when Anoop, who had hosted the earlier incidents, also assaulted the student. He claimed to have recorded her using CCTV cameras installed in the room and used this as leverage to threaten and sexually assault her.

Victim Breaks Silence, Accused Arrested

After enduring repeated abuse, the student confided in her parents. They brought her to Bengaluru and approached the Women's Commission. Following counselling and support, a police complaint was filed. The Marathahalli Police arrested the three accused and have launched an investigation to determine if other students were similarly victimised.