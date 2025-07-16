Tesla Model Y On-Road Price In Delhi Vs Mumbai - How Much EMI Do You Have To Pay? All Details Here
The Tesla India entry marked a new beginning in the country's EV landscape, with the company's Model Y launched to compete against BYD Sealion 7 and BMW iX1 among others.
For now, the Tesla Model Y is being imported from Shanghai and will retail in three cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. A showroom is also expected to open in New Delhi by the end of July.
The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at ₹59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of ₹67.89 lakh.
However, due to road tax variations, Delhi Tesla Model Y owners will pay less than those in Mumbai for the EV.Tesla Model Y RWD on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai
- Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹61,06,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹61,07,190 Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,03,140 Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,03,140 Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹62,32,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,33,440 Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,94,040 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,94,040
- Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹69,14,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹69,15,590 Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,11,140 Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,11,140 Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹70,40,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,41,440 Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹71,02,440 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹71,02,440
If you plan to buy a Tesla Model Y RWD in Delhi with a car loan, you will have to pay an EMI of at least ₹1,14,088. For the same model in Mumbai, the EMI amount increases to ₹1,29,184.
The figures are based on factors including a down payment of ₹6,10,669, interest of 9 per cent per annum, and a tenure of 60 months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment