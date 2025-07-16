Tesla Model Y On-Road Price In Delhi Vs Mumbai - How Much EMI Do You Have To Pay? All Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint): Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla finally made its India debut on Tuesday after years of speculation, launching its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Tesla India entry marked a new beginning in the country's EV landscape, with the company's Model Y launched to compete against BYD Sealion 7 and BMW iX1 among others.

For now, the Tesla Model Y is being imported from Shanghai and will retail in three cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. A showroom is also expected to open in New Delhi by the end of July.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at ₹59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of ₹67.89 lakh.

However, due to road tax variations, Delhi Tesla Model Y owners will pay less than those in Mumbai for the EV.



Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹61,06,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹61,07,190

Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,03,140

Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,03,140

Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹62,32,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,33,440

Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,94,040 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹62,94,040



Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹69,14,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹69,15,590

Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,11,140

Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,11,140

Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹70,40,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹70,41,440

Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹71,02,440 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹71,02,440

If you plan to buy a Tesla Model Y RWD in Delhi with a car loan, you will have to pay an EMI of at least ₹1,14,088. For the same model in Mumbai, the EMI amount increases to ₹1,29,184.

The figures are based on factors including a down payment of ₹6,10,669, interest of 9 per cent per annum, and a tenure of 60 months.