U.S. Envoy Kellogg Views Ukrainian Drone Innovations
“We are sincerely grateful to the United States - our strategic partner - for the military aid that helps us resist the enemy. Today, we presented drone technologies that respond to challenges no modern army has ever faced. This is one of the key sectors for attracting foreign investment to scale up production, as these weapons are now widely used on the front lines,” said Herman Smetanin, Minister for Strategic Industries.
The high-level guests were shown around 30 models, including tactical, operational-tactical, and strategic UAVs; kamikaze drones; reconnaissance and interceptor drones; as well as maritime and other aerial platforms that are actively and effectively employed by Ukraine's Defense Forces on the battlefield.
Among the presentations was a jointly developed air-target interceptor created by U.S. and Ukrainian teams. It is capable of targeting Shahed drones and other threats, and already has government contracts with over 500 confirmed successful intercepts.
Read also: Ukraine, US to jointly produce gunpowder
As previously reported, Ukraine's Joint-Stock Company Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defense Industry), and the U.S. firm Amentum Services will establish a joint venture to restore and service U.S.-made armored vehicles.
In addition, on July 11 in Rome, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025), Ukroboronprom and the U.S. company D&M Holding Company signed an agreement to create a joint enterprise for producing specialized chemicals for the defense sector. The facility will be located in the United States and will manufacture components used in ammunition for Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Photo: Ministry for Strategic Industries
