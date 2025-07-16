BIRMINGHAM BANK APPOINTS JACKIE BURCHILL AS NEW HEAD OF LENDING

Jackie Burchill New Head of Lending at Birmingham Bank

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Birmingham Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Jackie Burchill as its new Head of Lending, marking a significant step in the bank's growth strategy as it scales its lending operations.Jackie brings over 30 years of experience in the specialist mortgage market, having held senior roles at GE Money Home Lending for 21 years, followed by 8 years at Bluestone Mortgages. Jackie has been instrumental in leading the development and implementation of new origination platforms, leveraging technology to drive operational efficiencies and significantly reduce loan processing times.In her new role at Birmingham Bank, Jackie will lead Lending Customer Services, Underwriting, and Completions. Her focus will be on building scalable processes that support the bank's lending proposition while delivering exceptional service to both customers and brokers.Burchill comments,“My passion is supporting lenders to grow from single-digit originations to £billion-plus established volumes,” said Jackie Burchill.“It's an exciting challenge to join a bank during its start-up phase where I can apply my years of experience into building a really impactful service proposition.”Lee Dawkins, Chief of Operations at Birmingham Bank, commented:“We are overjoyed to welcome Jackie to the team. This appointment is a step in our strategy to bring the business into its next phase of scale and to match our service delivery with the considerable new business demand we're experiencing.”Jackie's appointment underscores Birmingham Bank's commitment to investing in experienced leadership as it continues to expand its footprint in the UK mortgage market.END

