Duane Edwards' Micro Budget Indie Film Wrong Numbers Celebrating Global Success

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Director and producer Duane Edwards finds himself at the forefront of Chicago's indie film resurgence with his debut feature Wrong Numbers , a micro-budget psychological drama that's gaining global attention. After a successful career in the IT industry, Edwards pivoted to filmmaking, bringing a minimalist, performance-driven approach to the screen. Shot in just six days with two actors on four locations, Wrong Numbers has earned a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and YouTube Movies. An international in-flight entertainment deal will roll out this fall, further expanding the film's global reach.Directed and produced by Edwards, Wrong Numbers is a tightly focused, dialogue-driven character study with a script by Frederick Mensch (HBO's Nightingale). The film follows Jack (David Kelsey) and Emma (Emily Hall), two strangers whose paths cross in ways neither expects. After Emma escapes a disastrous blind date at an upscale Chicago restaurant, she strikes up a conversation with Jack, a polished and married businessman. Their brief connection leads to a one-night stand that leaves both emotionally unsettled. Nearly a year later, they meet again-this time at the coffeehouse where Emma now works-leading to a final, intimate reckoning that forces them to confront what still lingers between them.With no cutaways, subplots, or cinematic tricks, the film keeps its focus tightly on the evolving relationship between its two leads. Edwards' decision to strip the story to its emotional core allows the performances to shine. Kelsey and Hall deliver raw, naturalistic portrayals that critics have praised as honest, grounded, and quietly devastating.The film's minimalist approach to production is not just a stylistic choice; it's part of a broader movement toward resourceful, story-first indie filmmaking. Shot with a skeleton crew on a 115-page script, Edwards turns limitations into creative strength-demonstrating that compelling storytelling doesn't require visual spectacle, and that financial success can come from substance, not scale.The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Film Threat awarded the film 8.5 out of 10, calling it“unpredictable and authentic.” Media coverage has followed, with features in the Chicago Sun-Times, Deadline, Reel Chicago, and multiple appearances on WGN-TV, including Daytime Chicago. On the festival circuit, Wrong Numbers premiered at the 24th Beverly Hills Film Festival, where David Kelsey was awarded Best Actor. Emily Hall received Best Actress at the FilmFreeway/Actors Awards, with both leads also recognized as Best Duo.Edwards' path to directing his first feature also reflects a growing trend of creative reinvention later in life. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, and raised in Houston, he spent years working behind a desk before gradually building his filmmaking skills through short projects, including the Chicago Stories series, which led to his selection as a top-three finalist on HBO's Project Green Light. Edwards now brings that same drive and resourcefulness to his feature debut. Wrong Numbers is an inspiring example of what's possible for late bloomers, career changers, and creatives willing to take risks outside the traditional industry machine.“My team and I aren't just part of Chicago's indie film resurgence-we're actively shaping it,” Edwards said.“Wrong Numbers is a clear example of what's possible when bold storytelling intersects with smart, resourceful execution.”Chicago, long known for its theater scene and documentary roots, is reasserting itself as a major player in indie narrative filmmaking. With more than 40 annual film festivals, new funding opportunities, and a groundswell of creative energy from local talent, the city is reclaiming its place on the cinematic map. Films like Wrong Numbers, built on strong performances, emotionally grounded scripts, and lean, efficient production models, are proving that compelling cinema can emerge from anywhere.Looking ahead, Edwards is set to begin filming his next feature, Laura Louise , in Chicago this fall. Written by Frederick Mensch and co-produced by Phil Lee and Darryl Manuel, the psychological thriller will star Corbin Bernsen (Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors) and continue Edwards' commitment to intimate, character-driven storytelling.Wrong Numbers is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube Movies, and the Indie Rights Channel. The film will be exhibited worldwide with its airline distribution release this September.For media inquiries, interviews, or screener access, contact:Jordan lee727-977-8887...Streaming & Press Links:Amazon- Watch on Prime:Duane Edward's YouTube Channel: @directorduaneRotten Tomatoes Critics Reviews:Sun-Times:Deadline:

